Kelly Ripa's recent absence from Live with Kelly and Mark has now been tied to a dental problem she says was partly caused by a habit she considered a 'good-bad habit.' The 55-year-old host revealed that over-brushing her teeth contributed to gum recession, eventually leading to gum graft surgery and a recovery period that left her unable to speak for 10 days.

Ripa discussed the procedure during the latest episode of her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, recorded before her surgery, while speaking with Survival of the Thickest star Michelle Buteau.

'Good-Bad Habit' Led to Gum Recession

'I brush my teeth too much. It's a good-bad habit,' Ripa said, explaining that she had caused gum recession in a specific area of her mouth and needed the tissue repaired.

The television host also revealed that she had delayed the procedure for about five years. According to Ripa, her doctor eventually told her she no longer had 'the luxury of time,' prompting her to undergo the surgery.

What Is Gum Graft Surgery?

So, what is gum graft surgery? It is a periodontal procedure used to treat gum recession, which occurs when gum tissue pulls away from the teeth and exposes their roots.

The procedure can help protect exposed tooth roots, reduce sensitivity and support overall oral health. A periodontist typically performs the surgery. In many cases, tissue is taken from the roof of the mouth and placed over areas where the gums have receded.

During the procedure, the affected area is numbed before the periodontist prepares the site and places the graft over the exposed tooth root. Stitches are then used to secure the tissue in place.

How Can Over-Brushing Cause Gum Recession?

Aggressive brushing is one possible cause of gum recession. While receding gums can also be linked to gum disease or genetic factors, brushing too forcefully can contribute to damage and thinning of gum tissue.

Ripa's comments specifically link her own over-brushing habit to the recession that required treatment. Her experience does not mean that brushing regularly causes gum recession, but it highlights why dental professionals advise against brushing too aggressively.

Why Kelly Ripa Could Not Talk for 10 Days

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The gum graft surgery also affected Ripa's work on Live with Kelly and Mark. Mark Consuelos previously told viewers that his wife was recovering from the procedure and following strict medical instructions, including not speaking.

Consuelos described the surgery as painful and said Ripa was also expected to eat soft foods and avoid straws while recovering. Ripa later confirmed on her podcast that she was 'not allowed to talk for ten days.'

Her absence began with the 27 July episode, when Consuelos appeared alongside guest co-host Kevin Jonas. Other guest hosts, including Buteau, Mila Kunis, Pamela Adlon, Scott Foley, Sarah Chalke, Jenna Dewan and Carrie Coon, also helped fill in during her recovery.

Kelly Ripa's Gum Graft Recovery Explained

Gum graft recovery can involve swelling, bleeding and discomfort, with recovery commonly taking around one to two weeks. Patients are generally given specific instructions to protect the graft while the tissue heals.

Ripa was away from Live for about two weeks, placing her absence within the general recovery period associated with gum graft surgery. Her experience has now provided a closer look at why a seemingly positive dental habit became the source of a problem serious enough to require surgery.