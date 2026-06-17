A 36-year-old American tourist from Texas, whose arrest over alleged child abuse in Bogotá triggered widespread outrage, has been fully exonerated and released without charge after a forensic investigation proved a viral video actually captured a father attempting to save his choking son.

The footage, filmed from a neighbouring building and spread rapidly across social media, initially prompted alarm and led police to detain the man. However, authorities formally ruled out the alleged sexual abuse, with prosecutors confirming that the evidence gathered did not support the severe online allegations.

The Viral Balcony Incident

The incident unfolded on Sunday, 14 June, at a residential flat in an upscale northern Bogotá neighbourhood, rapidly escalating into an international scandal. What was initially misinterpreted as a severe case of child abuse was captured on a mobile phone video and shared online, amassing millions of views across social media platforms within hours and triggering a wave of global outrage.

#Advertencia ⚠ Contenido MUY SENSIBLE. Se recomienda discreción.



Ciudadanos alertaron a la comunidad con gritos tras presenciar un caso de abuso infantil a plana luz del día sobre un balcón sobre la calle 106A con carrera 19A, en el norte de Bogotá, Colombia.



Visita… pic.twitter.com/S7eqO9peif — José Luis Morales (@JLMNoticias) June 14, 2026

In the footage, a frantic neighbour can be heard screaming at the man, desperately demanding that he stop what he was doing to the young boy. The distressing audio prompted terrified onlookers to contact emergency services.

Police officers responded to the scene and detained the American citizen as authorities began investigating the circumstances captured in the video. The case rapidly gained traction both in Colombia and internationally, fuelled by widespread concern over the welfare of the child involved.

🚨👶Presunto abusador de menores capturado en Bogotá: fue sorprendido abusando de un niño de 6 años en un balcón; al ingresarlo a su apartamento, se encontraron otros 2 menores.

Se encuentra detenido y se sigue esperando el informe completo. #Bogotá #Denuncia #ConLosNiñosNO… pic.twitter.com/HXdQAdKuyq — Tendencia Noticias (@TNnoticiasMx) June 15, 2026

Read more Texas Man Accused of Sexually Abusing a Boy on Balcony Reportedly Adopted the Children Found in His Apartment Texas Man Accused of Sexually Abusing a Boy on Balcony Reportedly Adopted the Children Found in His Apartment

Local police units responded to the scene and detained the American citizen as authorities launched an immediate investigation into the circumstances captured in the video. Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán later confirmed the arrest, stating publicly that there was 'no room for mistreatment or abuse of boys and girls' in the capital.

Forensic Probe Dismisses Allegations

During the raid, law enforcement discovered three minors in the flat, aged four, seven, and 15, who were immediately transferred to a medical centre for comprehensive clinical evaluations. Reports indicated that the children may have been adopted by the Texas man, which is how they came to be in his custody.

As reported by CBS News, the Colombian Family Welfare Institute director, Astrid Cáceres, said, 'The National Institute of Legal Medicine confirmed that there had been no sexual violence.' Adding that any form of sexual violence was 'ruled out' against all three children.

'When we saw them at the hospital, they appeared quite calm about what had happened. Their accounts were consistent, they were playing, and the pediatrician gave me an initial report that was reassuring,' she said. As a result, the American citizen was released from custody.

Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro also issued a statement. He said the 36-year-old man 'apparently did not' abuse any children and was on the balcony to assist the 7-year-old boy who was choking on food.

Authorities on Social Backlash

While Cáceres said the public should never hesitate to report genuine concerns about a child's safety, he criticised the reaction that followed online.

'What happened afterwards on social media, and the shouting fuelled by assumptions from people who had not even witnessed the situation, became quite aggressive,' Cáceres said, adding that such responses should not occur.

The rapid backlash underscores Colombia's heightened vigilance against child exploitation by foreign nationals. Several high-profile incidents have intensified concerns over sex tourism, prompting authorities to take a tougher approach. In the first half of 2026 alone, the country reportedly turned away around 100 foreigners over suspected sex tourism links.