Authorities rescued 16 children who were allegedly confined to a single 12ft by 12ft room in a dilapidated house in Hamden, Ohio, in conditions officials described as 'fit for animals'.

During a press conference following the rescue, Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said: 'This is pure evil what we saw down here today.'

Read more Parents and Grandparents Arrested After Sixteen 'Feral' Children Found Living Like Animals In Collapsing Squalid Conditions Parents and Grandparents Arrested After Sixteen 'Feral' Children Found Living Like Animals In Collapsing Squalid Conditions

The children, aged between 18 months and 18 years, were reportedly unable to speak or write their own names. Seven were taken to hospital, including two who were airlifted to trauma centres. At least one child remained in a critical condition following the rescue.

Ohio authorities have arrested four adults — the children's parents and grandparents — who now face multiple felony child endangerment charges. Investigators are also trying to determine how the children remained hidden from government agencies for so many years.

The Haunting Discovery

Deputies discovered the children while executing a search warrant as part of an unrelated investigation in Hamden, a village of fewer than 1,000 residents in Vinton County, one of Ohio's poorest counties.

Officers described the house as being in severe disrepair and littered with rubbish, human waste and dangerous levels of bacteria.

'Conditions you cannot even imagine people being in, let alone children living in,' Wilson said.

Authorities also said officers were unable to remove the odour from their clothing and equipment even a day after the search.

Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain added: 'Most of our livestock was kept in better conditions than the children. Just a disgusting scene.'

Cain said investigators believe the children had spent much of the past four years isolated in a single small room.

Authorities confirmed there were no cages inside the home but have not publicly disclosed how the children were allegedly prevented from leaving.

Wilson also told reporters that had authorities arrived just 24 hours later, some of the children might not have survived.

Officials described the children's behaviour as 'almost feral.' They are believed to be from the same family, although investigators have not yet confirmed each child's exact relationship to the others.

What Neighbours Are Saying

The discovery has shocked the close-knit community, with many residents saying they had no idea children were living at the property.

Neighbour Larry Brown said: 'I come up and down here all the time, and I've never seen a kid out here.'

Others questioned how the children could have remained undiscovered for so long.

Speaking to a local news outlet, Sabrina Hill said: 'Did they know the kids were there? I mean, that's just where it kind of bothers me. If they knew the kids were there, they should have been removed, I think.'

What's Next for the Children

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has taken temporary custody of the children, who are receiving medical treatment and specialised care.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to examine how the children remained hidden from the outside world for more than a decade without attracting the attention of authorities.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine described the case as 'tragic.'

While thanking those now caring for the children, he added: 'It is heartbreaking to learn the conditions that these children were living in, and to learn of their medical conditions.'