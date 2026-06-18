Queen Camilla has reportedly accused Prince William of treating King Charles' reign as little more than a 'formality' after a behind‑the‑scenes row over a wedding tiara escalated into a wider power clash within the royal family, according to insiders speaking about tensions at Peter Phillips' recent wedding in Gloucestershire.

For context, the claims centre on Peter Phillips' marriage to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, held at All Saints Church in Kemble with a reception at Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate. The summer ceremony brought together senior royals including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate. Publicly, it looked like a textbook Windsor gathering.

The news came after reports that a seemingly small question of wedding jewellery had already provoked a serious bust‑up between the Prince of Wales and the Queen. At issue was whether Harriet, a non‑royal bride joining the family, should be allowed to borrow a tiara from the royal collection for the day.

That might sound like minor stuff, but inside the House of Windsor, access to heirloom diamonds is pure protocol, and protocol is power.

In the end, Harriet is said to have sidestepped the row, choosing a tiara owned by the Pragnell family jewellers, the same firm that designed her engagement ring. On the surface, it looked like a tasteful, independent choice.

Behind the scenes, sources claim, it was also an elegant way of walking around an argument that had already left relations between William and Camilla at 'an all‑time low.'

Tiara Dispute Puts William And Camilla At Odds

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An insider quoted in the original report claims William was 'furious' that Queen Camilla had 'effectively blocked Harriet and Peter from access to the royals' jewellery collection.'

The Prince of Wales, who is known to have a close bond with his cousin Peter Phillips, supposedly felt the couple should at least have the option of choosing a royal piece.

According to that account, Camilla 'flat‑out objected,' insisting that protocol be followed. The same source says the disagreement became 'a huge and heated talking point' in the run‑up to the wedding, surprising even seasoned royal watchers who are used to the family's occasional internal frictions.

'Thankfully, Harriet opted not to use a tiara from the royals' private collection,' the insider is quoted as saying, adding that the decision 'speaks more about her diplomacy than William or Camilla winning and getting their own way.'

It can be recalled that speculation about William and Camilla's relationship has bubbled away for years, usually framed as a quiet clash of styles. William, 43, is seen as the modernising heir, shaped by his mother's legacy and laser‑focused on causes such as homelessness and climate change.

Camilla, 78, has built her public role on continuity, loyalty to Charles and a rather unsentimental view of tradition. Put those two in charge of the same crown vault and it is not hard to see where sparks might fly.

Guests at the wedding apparently felt the fallout. 'You could cut the tension between William and Camilla with a knife,' the insider claims, adding that while the event itself was 'lovely' and the pair 'kept it very civil,' they 'barely acknowledged each other.' In other words, no slammed doors, no dramatic walkouts, but plenty of royal froideur.

From William's perspective, sources suggest, the issue is not the diamonds themselves but who gets to decide who wears them. One insider says he believes that access to such heirlooms should be determined by the King, or, if Charles is unable to handle such matters, by the first in line to the throne. Camilla, for her part, is said to view it as her role to uphold the rules as she understands them, and to resist what she sees as William overreaching.

Alleged Power Struggle Over King Charles' Reign

The tiara dispute is now being framed by some commentators as part of a broader contest over influence at the top of the monarchy.

Earlier this year, royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner claimed that Prince William had opposed King Charles and Queen Camilla accepting an invitation to visit the United States as part of the 250th anniversary celebrations, citing concerns about the King's health while he continues cancer treatment.

Pelham Turner alleged that William felt the trip could put 'too much strain' on his father, but that he was 'overruled by Queen Camilla.' Buckingham Palace has not publicly addressed that claim, yet it has fed into a growing narrative of competing instincts within the court: a cautious heir worrying about a sick parent, and a consort determined that the monarch should keep doing the job.

According to the latest insider briefings, Camilla now believes William has become 'far too eager to start calling the shots before his time.' She is reportedly telling confidants that the Prince of Wales has been 'refusing to take orders from the King these days' and needs 'a serious talking to from his father.'

Most strikingly, she is said to have accused William of acting as though he already has the final say and of treating Charles' reign as 'merely a formality' to be endured before he takes over. It is a pointed charge, and one that cuts right to the heart of how power is supposed to work in a hereditary monarchy. The heir is meant to be prepared, visible, even influential. He is not meant to look as if he is impatiently waiting for his turn.

Those close to William, however, reportedly push back hard on the suggestion that he is on some kind of ego trip. The same insider says the prince would 'deny that he's in any rush to rule,' but feels 'it's his duty to make sure things are running smoothly, and that means asserting himself when needed and voicing his opinions.'

As next in line, they argue, he believes he has 'not only the right, but also the responsibility to lead and to correct mistakes where he sees them.' If King Charles were to 'give him a dressing down' over the tiara episode, the source adds, 'he won't be met with a shred of remorse.'

So a tiara that never even left the vault has become a proxy for something much bigger: who really steers the Windsor ship when the monarch is unwell, the Queen is protective and the future king is no longer content to sit quietly in the passenger seat.