The Brexit debate is quietly entering a new phase, shaped less by the 2016 referendum itself and more by the generation that was largely excluded from it. Fresh polling suggests a striking shift among younger Britons, with a clear majority now supporting the idea of rejoining the European Union and many backing a new national vote to revisit Brexit altogether.

At the centre of this shift is a growing sense that Brexit is no longer a settled political chapter, but an unresolved question re-emerging through generational change.

Gen Z were too young to vote in 2016 and they have now delivered their verdict:



60% want to rejoin the EU

81% among likely voters

50% call Brexit a failure (only 16% success)

62% want a new referendum in the next 5 years



The generation locked out in 2016 is now the future and… pic.twitter.com/4Hnlj4UZZQ — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) June 23, 2026

Gen Z Britons Rejoin EU Support Reaches Clear Majority

Polling from the thinktank More in Common shows that around 60% of Gen Z Britons aged 18 to 28 would vote to rejoin the EU if a referendum were held today. Only about 9% say they would vote to remain outside the bloc.

The gap widens further when focusing on those most likely to turn out in a hypothetical referendum. In that scenario, support for rejoining rises sharply to around 81%, compared with 19% for remaining outside.

These figures have intensified debate around the UK rejoin EU poll results, suggesting a strong generational realignment in attitudes toward Europe since Brexit.

Among likely voters aged 18 to 28, the pro-rejoin majority reaches 81%, while half of all young Britons say Brexit has failed - and only 16% say it has succeeded. pic.twitter.com/X6E746mYyk — The Daily Britain (@dailybritainonx) June 23, 2026

Brexit Backlash Among Youth Signals Deep Disillusionment

The same polling reveals a wider Brexit backlash among youth, with 50% of respondents describing Brexit as a failure. Only 16% view it as a success, while 34% remain undecided.

This divide reflects more than political preference. For many Gen Z Britons, Brexit is tied to lived realities, from economic pressure and job uncertainty to housing affordability and long-term opportunity.

Rather than treating Brexit as a constitutional question alone, younger voters increasingly frame it as a question of outcomes, delivery, and national direction.

A majority of voters in Wales are now in favour of rejoining the European Union, according to extensive new polling.https://t.co/1EbWEGQE17 — LBC (@LBC) June 23, 2026

Strong Support For A Second Referendum Emerges

Alongside support for rejoining the EU, there is also clear backing for revisiting the issue through a fresh vote. Around 62% of Gen Z Britons say there should be a second referendum on EU membership within the next five years, while only 11% oppose the idea.

Support is even stronger among those already in favour of rejoining, with 88% backing the idea of another national vote.

This growing appetite highlights rising second Brexit referendum support among younger voters, even if there is little immediate political momentum for such a move at Westminster.

A new poll points to a growing shift in attitudes toward Brexit among young people in the UK.



According to the survey, six in 10 Gen Z Britons support holding a fresh referendum on rejoining the European Union, while a majority believe Brexit has failed to deliver on its… pic.twitter.com/yPkSf7Pdtd — The Daily Guardian (@DailyGuardian1) June 23, 2026

A Generation That Missed The 2016 Vote

A defining feature of this debate is timing. Many Gen Z Britons were children during the 2016 referendum and were unable to vote in a decision that continues to shape their political and economic landscape today.

The More in Common study, based on a survey of 440 young people across Britain, suggests Brexit is often viewed through the lens of consequence rather than choice.

Luke Tryl, executive director of More in Common, said Brexit was a formative political moment for this generation, even for those too young to vote at the time. He noted that many young people remember the campaign and its aftermath vividly, shaping how they engage with politics today.

Divided Views On Why Brexit Failed

The polling also reveals nuance in how young people interpret Brexit's outcome. Around 37% believe Brexit could have worked if it had been handled differently by politicians, while 29% say it was fundamentally unlikely to succeed from the start.

Only 11% believe it has worked well so far, reinforcing widespread dissatisfaction with its results among young voters.

This suggests that frustration is not purely ideological. Instead, it reflects competing interpretations of responsibility, whether Brexit was conceptually flawed or politically mismanaged.

Generational Shift Reshapes The Political Landscape

Beyond attitudes, demographic change is reshaping the broader electoral picture. Analysts have highlighted how the UK electorate has evolved since 2016, with millions of older voters who supported Leave no longer part of the voting population, while younger cohorts have entered the electorate.

Commentators such as pollster Peter Kellner have argued that this generational turnover, combined with voter mortality trends, has significantly altered the balance of political opinion compared with the original referendum.

This has fuelled discussion about whether the 2016 Brexit majority still reflects today's electorate or whether shifting demographics have already transformed the political reality.