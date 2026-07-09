Katie Couric has revealed she lost several hours of memory during a frightening health scare that doctors later diagnosed as transient global amnesia.

The veteran journalist, 69, opened up about the episode in a recent Substack post, describing 27 June as 'The Day I'll Never Remember.' Couric said she was attending the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado with her husband, John Molner, when the memory gap began.

She remembered the morning and grabbing lunch, but everything from around noon until at least 7pm remains missing. During those lost hours, Couric appeared on two panels at the festival. She has no memory of either discussion.

'This was a freaky occurrence,' Couric wrote, adding that she was relieved it was not something more serious, even though several hours of that Saturday 'will always be missing' for her.

Why Doctors First Feared a Stroke

Molner said he realised something was wrong after Couric finished her final panel and appeared weak, dizzy and confused.

At Aspen Valley Hospital, doctors began evaluating her for a possible stroke after she struggled to answer basic questions. Couric said she got the month and year wrong, believed Joe Biden was still president and could not recall some family details.

Molner also recalled that she repeatedly introduced herself to nurses because she could not remember already meeting them.

An MRI showed no evidence of a stroke. Doctors later diagnosed her with transient global amnesia, also known as TGA.

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What Is Transient Global Amnesia?

Transient global amnesia is a sudden, temporary episode of memory loss.

People experiencing TGA usually remain awake, alert and able to recognise themselves and loved ones. However, they cannot form new memories during the episode and may repeatedly ask the same questions.

The condition usually lasts between one and 24 hours and most often affects adults aged 50 and older. Unlike dementia, TGA is not typically progressive. Unlike a stroke, it does not usually involve weakness on one side of the body, speech loss or other lasting neurological damage. Still, doctors stress that sudden memory loss should always be treated as urgent because serious conditions must be ruled out first.

The exact cause of TGA remains unclear. Some episodes have been linked to physical or emotional stress, strenuous exercise, sudden pain, medical procedures, sexual activity, coughing or intense strain. Couric said she wondered whether altitude, dehydration, stress or lack of sleep may have contributed to her episode, but admitted the cause still felt mysterious. Neurologist Dr David Perlmutter told her that TGA can be frightening but is generally reversible.

Is There Treatment?

There is no specific treatment for transient global amnesia.

Symptoms usually resolve on their own, and most people recover fully. However, the memory of what happened during the episode may never return, which is what happened to Couric. The main priority is medical evaluation to rule out stroke, seizure or other dangerous causes of sudden confusion.

For Couric, the experience ended with relief, but also a permanent blank space in her memory. The health scare left her shaken, but it also gave her a reason to raise awareness of a rare condition that can look terrifying in the moment, even when the outcome is usually far less severe.