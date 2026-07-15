Just days before the 'Love Island 2026' finale, Ellie Chadwick has left the villa after deciding to quit the show before the final. Multiple reports confirm the original Islander's departure will air this week, bringing her time on the dating series to an end after weeks of emotional strain in the villa.

According to reports, Ellie decided to leave voluntarily after the emotional toll of her relationship with Finley Maddock and weeks of uncertainty in the villa became too much to handle. Could this mean that more Islanders will be leaving before the final?

Why Has Ellie Chadwick Left 'Love Island'?

The exit comes after Ellie's turbulent relationship with Finley Maddock dominated recent episodes, leaving viewers wondering what finally pushed her to walk away.

Ellie's departure is particularly surprising given that viewers recently watched her reconcile with Finley following one of the biggest relationship tests of the series. After bombshell Elicia Bailey caught Finley's attention, Ellie openly questioned whether there was any point in staying in the competition, even telling her fellow Islanders she would consider leaving if their romance could not recover.

Despite eventually choosing to give Finley another chance, their reunion appears to have been short-lived behind the scenes.

What Her Exit Means For The 'Love Island 2026' Final

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Reports suggest Ellie chose to leave after finding the emotional pressure of the villa increasingly difficult, with insiders claiming the emotional strain of the experience had become too much. The series is filmed several days ahead of broadcast, meaning viewers are now catching up with events that had already unfolded in real time.

A preview released ahead of the upcoming episode confirms that Ellie will gather her fellow Islanders to announce her decision before saying goodbye.

Although ITV has yet to reveal every detail surrounding her exit, the broadcaster confirmed she will leave the villa ahead of the final, bringing her search for love on the show to an end.

Inside Ellie And Finley's On-Off Villa Relationship

Ellie entered the villa as one of the original contestants and quickly became one of this year's most talked-about Islanders. Her romance with Finley appeared promising in the early weeks before repeated setbacks tested the couple.

The biggest challenge came when newcomer Elicia Bailey turned Finley's head, leaving Ellie questioning both their relationship and whether she still wanted to remain in the competition. The fallout led to several tense conversations, tears and repeated threats to leave before the couple eventually attempted to rebuild their connection.

However, reports suggest that reconciliation was not enough to convince Ellie to stay.

What Happens Next For The Villa And Finley?

Her departure also arrives during one of the most closely watched weeks of the series. A recent public vote left several Islanders vulnerable, while producers have continued to trail further eliminations as the countdown to the live final gathers pace.

Fans have reacted across social media, with many expressing disappointment that Ellie will not compete for a place in the final after weeks inside the villa.

Her exit also raises questions about Finley's future. With Ellie gone, viewers will be watching to see whether he attempts to rekindle his connection with another Islander or whether her departure ultimately changes the course of the competition.

Ellie's decision means one of this season's main storylines will conclude before the final even begins.