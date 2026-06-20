Deidre Hall slapped Craig Melvin during a live 'Today' show interview on 19 June 2026, but the moment that appeared to shock viewers was in fact a controlled, prearranged demonstration that Melvin himself requested. The brief exchange, delivered after Hall explained the technique beforehand, immediately prompted surprise among audiences before the segment continued with audience laughter and applause.

The 78-year-old 'Days of Our Lives' star struck Melvin, 47, after Melvin praised her slapping abilities and said, 'It would be one of the greatest professional honours of my life if you would slap me', creating a theatrical pause as the host dramatically threw his head back and pretended to cry out in pain. Within minutes, the Craig Melvin Today show slap video began circulating widely online, with viewers asking the same question: did Deidre Hall really slap Craig Melvin?

Live TV Shock and Immediate Reaction

Deidre Hall's appearance had focused on her five decades portraying Marlena Evans, with the 'Today' show Deidre Hall interview on 19 June 2026 initially following a routine format as she celebrated 50 years on the show. The tone shifted when she leaned in and delivered the slap after explaining: 'I'm going to draw my hand back and I'm going to come very close to your face. And when you feel that happen, you're going to snap your head.'

All in a day's work! Deidre Hall is celebrating her 5,000th episode on "Days of our Lives" after joining the show 45 years ago. pic.twitter.com/DMyuULQWrt — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 10, 2023

The moment unfolded in seconds but left a visible impact, with Melvin briefly pausing, raising his eyebrows and continuing the interview with composure as the studio audience erupted in laughter. Hall had confirmed the action was intentional before performing it, framing it as part of a 'soap opera slap technique' demonstration.

Why Deidre Hall Slapped Craig Melvin

The explanation came before the slap occurred, with Hall confirming the strike was choreographed to illustrate how daytime dramas create convincing physical moments without causing harm. The answer was straightforward: yes, she did slap him, but in a controlled and practised way used throughout her career.

Hall described the move as a precise performance technique relying on timing, positioning and camera angles rather than force, underscoring how such scenes are safely executed in television production. The Marlena Evans slap Days of Our Lives moments, she indicated, are carefully rehearsed rather than spontaneous.

Craig Melvin praised Deidre Hall's on-screen instinct by saying, 'What I've always enjoyed is your ability to slap. You are a great slapper,' before adding, 'It would be one of the greatest professional honours of my life if you would slap me.' Hall replied, 'I'm sorry. I meant to miss,' after the demonstration, keeping the moment firmly in the realm of playful soap-opera theatrics.

How a Staged Slap Became a Viral Moment

The clip's rapid spread across social media turned a brief studio demonstration into a widely discussed moment, with users sharing and replaying the exchange within hours of the 19 June broadcast. Many posts reflected initial surprise, while others treated the incident as a humorous example of live television unpredictability.

A viewer on X called the moment 'pure wholesome TV chaos', praising Deidre Hall's timing, Craig Melvin's reaction and the live Today show segment as it unfolded. The post added to the wave of online attention around the clip as audiences kept revisiting Hall's staged slap demonstration.

Soap Legacy and Acting Technique

Hall's demonstration drew directly from her long tenure on Days of Our Lives, where physical confrontations have long been part of the genre's storytelling style since she joined the cast in 1976. Her portrayal of Marlena Evans has included numerous dramatic scenes that rely on the same illusion of impact she recreated live on air.

In soap production, such slaps are typically executed with careful spacing and timing so the contact appears real without significant force, a method Hall effectively illustrated in real time after Melvin's request. The segment offered viewers a rare look at techniques usually hidden behind editing and camera work.

Why the Moment Resonated

The incident resonated in part because it unfolded on live morning television, where unscripted moments carry a heightened sense of authenticity and risk despite being prearranged. Viewers unfamiliar with behind-the-scenes methods were more likely to interpret the action as genuine before appreciating Hall's explanation.

It also highlighted a broader misunderstanding of television craft, where staged physical interactions are often perceived as real despite being carefully controlled. In that sense, the viral reaction reflected both the power of performance and the enduring appeal of soap opera drama in a live setting.