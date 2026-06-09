Australian authorities have confiscated more than 100,000 illegal cockroaches from a breeder west of Sydney in what officials are calling the country's largest-ever seizure of exotic invertebrates.

The haul, valued at roughly AU$200,000 or £104,000 ($139,000), was seized from a commercial breeding facility in Bathurst, New South Wales, according to Australia's Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water. Officials confirmed the operation involved Madagascar hissing cockroaches and dubia cockroaches, both prohibited species under Australian biosecurity laws.

Photographs released by the department showed towering stacks of plastic breeding containers crawling with thousands of live insects. Some of the Madagascar hissing cockroaches measured up to four inches long, making them dramatically larger than common Australian cockroach species.

Authorities described the seizure as a warning shot to the exotic insect trade.

Officials Fear Growing Black Market Trade

The case has exposed a niche but increasingly lucrative underground market involving exotic insects imported or bred illegally for reptile feeding, collecting and online sales.

Bathurst snake catcher Stefanie Lesser told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation the insects were likely being used as cheap reptile food because their large size made them more efficient for feeding snakes and lizards.

'You need fewer of them,' she explained, noting the insects are viewed by some reptile owners as a cost-saving alternative to legal feeder species.

That economic logic sits directly against Australia's aggressive biosecurity framework, which remains among the strictest in the world. The country has long treated invasive species as a national threat because of the devastating ecological and agricultural damage introduced animals have caused historically.

Rabbits, cane toads and feral cats already rank among Australia's most destructive environmental disasters. Officials are determined not to add exotic cockroaches to that list.

Authorities warned the imported species had never undergone formal environmental risk assessments in Australia and could potentially spread disease or disrupt native ecosystems if released.

Why Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches Alarm Authorities

Madagascar hissing cockroaches are among the world's largest cockroach species and are instantly recognisable because of the loud hissing sound they produce by forcing air through specialised respiratory openings.

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Unlike many cockroaches, they cannot fly.

The insects reproduce rapidly, survive in varied environments and thrive in captivity, making them attractive to breeders and exotic pet enthusiasts. Dubia cockroaches, also seized in the operation, are widely used internationally as feeder insects because of their nutritional value and ease of breeding.

In Australia, though, neither species can legally be imported, sold, bred or kept regardless of how they were obtained.

Officials said the Bathurst seizure reflected a wider pattern of illegal exotic species activity that is becoming harder to ignore as online marketplaces and niche reptile communities expand.

Australia already has hundreds of native cockroach species flourishing in its subtropical climate, yet collectors and breeders continue seeking foreign species viewed as more commercially useful or visually unusual. That demand is exactly what environmental authorities are trying to choke off before illegal breeding operations become entrenched.

Crackdown Signals Tougher Enforcement Ahead

Despite the unprecedented scale of the seizure, authorities confirmed no charges had been filed against the breeder connected to the Bathurst facility. Officials did not explain why prosecutions were not pursued in this instance.

The department warned future offenders found importing, breeding or possessing illegal insects could face substantial fines and prosecution under Australia's biosecurity laws. Those caught smuggling undeclared plant or animal material into the country already face penalties worth thousands of pounds.

All 100,000 seized cockroaches will now be euthanised as of this reporting.