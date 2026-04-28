Sydney Sweeney is making headlines again following the release of 'Euphoria' Season 3, but this time around, reports have nothing to do with her alleged feud with Zendaya. Instead, Sweeney sparked discussions about the pros and cons of getting Botox.

In the hit HBO series, Sweeney plays the role of Cassie Howard, a character best known for her chaotic love life and insecurities. One of the scenes in the third season of 'Euphoria' shows Cassie having an argument with another character named Heather, played by actress Jessica Blair Herman.

Botox or No Botox

TikTok user evie.magazine uploaded a snippet from the scene, which highlighted Sweeney's facial expressions. Her wrinkles are showing as she delivers her lines. The other character, on the other hand, is enraged, but her facial expressions appear more static, a contrast the video's uploader attributed to possible Botox use.

The uploader of the video pointed out how Botox can impact an actor's performance. Just like what happened between Cassie and Heather in one of the scenes from Euphoria, someone who has had Botox can be as angry as ever, but their face would unlikely show it because of the treatment. As Sweeney's face moves freely in the scene, she is able to tense up her muscles and show her wrinkled face on camera.

'Fillers are actually so crazy bc with Sydney's acting you can literally see that Cassie doesn't care about in her facial expressions but the other lady's face doesn't move at all like if you watched without sound you wouldn't know she was mad,' one person posted on X.

'Euphoria' Fans React to Botox Claims

Fans of 'Euphoria' weighed in on the discussion, and some of them said that actors who have had Botox can stop getting the treatment while filming a project. This way, their facial expressions can look as realistic as possible.

'They can have both, Amanda Seinfeld said that for the housemaid movie she stopped botox a couple of months before they started filming and she was MAGNIFICENT in that role,' one person commented.

'Definitelyyy noticed that. Glad someone pointed it out,' another person said.

'Omg that's a HUGE difference,' a third person wrote.

No Feud Among 'Euphoria' Co-Stars

Other than the co-stars' different facial expressions, Sweeney and Herman also made headlines amid claims of an alleged feud between the former and their other Euphoria co-star, Zendaya. While speaking with Good Day New York, Herman shut down the rumours by saying that Sweeney and Zendaya get along well on set.

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'Really, they've created this beautiful working relationship, and everyone wants to do the work, to come in and do the job,' she said.

Herman also pointed out that Sweeney and Zendaya rarely film together because their characters do not appear in too many scenes in the show. 'To be fair, when I was there, they're not sharing scenes. Their storylines are very separate, you're shooting on different days and stuff,' she said.

Prior to Herman's statement, Sweeney and Zendaya were rumoured to be feuding because they allegedly do not like each other. Internet sleuths took the speculations further by saying that Zendaya was jealous of Sweeney's closeness to Tom Holland. None of these claims have been proven to be true.