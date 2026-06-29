Daveigh Chase's medical fundraiser and a memorial GoFundMe set up by a man identifying himself as her boyfriend were publicly questioned by the actress's former manager after she died in Los Angeles on 16 June; officials later recorded her cause of death as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Chase had been hospitalised earlier in June with meningitis and blood infections and died aged 35, with early public statements from the man identifying himself as Roy Hernandez saying complications from sepsis followed her infection.

Chase rose to prominence as a child actor in the early 2000s with roles in 'Donnie Darko' (2001), 'Lilo & Stitch' (2002), and 'The Ring' (2002), and later appeared on HBO's 'Big Love'. She largely stepped away from the public eye after mid-2010s appearances, walking her last red carpet in 2013 and posting on Instagram as late as 2017.

GoFundMe Under Scrutiny

Hernandez created a GoFundMe shortly before Chase's death, writing that the funds would provide her a 'sense of home and peace' in her final days and, after her death, pay for a memorial, according to the fundraiser description and his public comments. That account was met with alarm by people close to Chase: her former manager, John Ryan, said publicly that 'neither her family nor close friends know who this person is'.

Ryan also said that Chase had a SAG trust account with enough money to cover medical and related expenses, and he urged fans not to donate until the organiser's identity and claims could be verified. Hernandez pushed back, calling suggestions that the fundraiser was illegitimate '100 per cent' false and saying he planned to use the funds for her memorial.

What The Records Say

According to publicly reported Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner records, AIDS is listed as Chase's cause of death, with chronic polysubstance use recorded as a contributing condition and the manner of death listed as natural. The files state she died in the hospital. Earlier public statements from Hernandez emphasised meningitis and blood infections that led to sepsis; while those conditions can be associated, the medical examiner's entry establishes the AIDS diagnosis as the official cause now on record.

The dispute sets an individual claiming intimacy with Chase against representatives who say the fundraiser is unnecessary and unverified. Hernandez has defended the campaign as legitimate, saying he intended to use proceeds for a memorial. In contrast, Ryan and others publicly distanced the family and inner circle from the organiser's assertions. At the time of reporting, there is no public confirmation from Chase's family authorising the fundraiser, nor a statement from GoFundMe included in the coverage reviewed.

Grief, Scepticism, and Unanswered Questions

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Fans and former colleagues reacted with a mixture of grief and scepticism online after the fundraiser surfaced, and, given the history of fraudulent appeals tied to celebrity deaths, voices close to Chase urged verification before donating. It is not publicly reported whether GoFundMe has flagged the campaign, and there has been no quoted platform response in the coverage available.

The fundraiser has drawn scrutiny because it collides with grief, money and trust, and those are not things people tend to handle well in public. Ryan's cautionary statement and Hernandez's defence were both reported publicly and are attributed to those individuals; beyond those quotes, there has been no confirmed statement from Chase's family or from GoFundMe, and other claims remain unverified in public records.