Kaylee Hottle's career was only beginning to gather momentum after winning audiences over as Jia in 'Godzilla vs. Kong.' The young actress, who became one of Hollywood's most recognisable deaf child performers, died following a car crash in Maryland, leaving her family, former school and fans mourning a life cut tragically short.

News of Hottle's death prompted an outpouring of tributes online as loved ones shared emotional messages and videos in her memory. Her parents also broke their silence on social media, while the Texas School for the Deaf honoured the teenager with a heartfelt statement remembering her impact on the community.

Why Kaylee Hottle's Death Has Left Family and Fans Heartbroken

Read more How Did Kaylee Hottle Die? Tragic Details Emerge in Death of 'Godzilla vs Kong' Star How Did Kaylee Hottle Die? Tragic Details Emerge in Death of 'Godzilla vs Kong' Star

Hottle died following a car crash in Frederick, Maryland, according to multiple reports. Authorities have not publicly released further details about the circumstances surrounding the collision. Hottle was 18.

Following her death, her father, Joshua Hottle, shared an emotional Facebook video alongside the caption: 'I am taking a flight that I never would like to take.'

Her mother was also emotional in her tribute for Hottle on Facebook with the caption, 'Privilege to be your mom, Kaylee Hottle.'

The Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, where Hottle was a senior, also confirmed the news in a statement. 'Our hearts are with Kaylee's family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time. Please keep Kaylee's loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss together,' the school added.

The school also announced that counsellors and support services would be available to students and staff as the community grieved her loss.

How Kaylee Hottle Became the Breakout Star of 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

Hottle's acting career began with a 2017 commercial for video relay company Convo. Her performance caught the attention of a member of the 'Godzilla vs. Kong' production team, leading to her casting as Jia.

Jia, the adopted daughter of Ilene Andrews, played by Rebecca Hall, became one of the emotional anchors of the blockbuster. The character communicated with Kong through sign language, creating some of the film's most memorable moments.

Hottle reprised the role in 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,' further cementing her place within the successful MonsterVerse franchise. Her performances earned praise from audiences for bringing authenticity and emotional depth to the role.

Beyond the 'Godzilla' films, she also appeared in projects including 'Magnum P.I.' and 'Sweet Tooth', expanding her career across both film and television while continuing to represent deaf performers on screen.

Tributes Continue as Fans Remember Kaylee Hottle

Hottle's death has prompted tributes from fans across social media, many of whom remembered her breakthrough performance as Jia and the visibility she brought to deaf representation in mainstream cinema.

'BRUH WHY???????????? She was so cool!!!!!' one commented on the news shared on X. 'She was one of the most interestingly played out characters in the Monsterverse!!!!! Her and Kong's friendship was so wholesome!!!! She died way too young, and she was a such a good actress! May she rest in peace'

The teenager's family has not announced funeral arrangements or shared further details about the crash. Messages of support have continued to pour in following her parents' emotional posts and the statement from her school, reflecting the lasting impact she made despite a career that had only just begun.