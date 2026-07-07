Rising actress Miyako, formerly known professionally as Miya Cech, has opened up about the deeply personal reasons behind her decision to change her name, revealing that the move formed part of her journey to heal from years of abuse and reclaim her identity.

The actress, who stars as Tuktirey in the upcoming Avatar sequels, shared the emotional revelation during an appearance on the I've Never Said This Before podcast, where she spoke candidly about her childhood, family life and the trauma that shaped her early years.

Why Did Miya Cech Change Her Name to Miyako?

The 18-year-old explained that changing her professional name was not simply a career decision, but an important personal step.

'I changed my name because I was being abused,' Miyako said during the podcast. 'So many horrid things were done to me under the name Miya.'

She revealed that hearing or using her former name became emotionally painful because it reminded her of the abuse she experienced while growing up. Adopting 'Miyako', a name chosen by her biological mother, allowed her to separate herself from those traumatic memories and begin a new chapter in her life.

The actress said reclaiming the name has helped her reconnect with her identity while leaving behind associations with her past.

What Did Miyako Reveal About Her Childhood?

During the interview, Miyako described enduring years of physical and emotional abuse while growing up.

Without going into graphic detail, she said she experienced treatment that left lasting emotional scars and made it difficult to feel safe or valued during her childhood.

'There were so many horrid things that were done to me,' she said, explaining that she has spent years working through the trauma.

Despite the difficulties, Miyako said she has found healing through therapy, supportive relationships and pursuing her acting career. She also expressed hope that speaking publicly about her experiences might help other survivors of abuse realise they are not alone.

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Who is Miyako?

Born in Tokyo, Japan, Miyako was adopted by an American family and began acting at a young age.

She has appeared in several high-profile television series and films, including The Darkest Minds, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Rim of the World and Marvelous and the Black Hole. She is also known for portraying young Yennefer in Netflix's The Witcher.

Her biggest role to date came as Tuktirey, the youngest daughter of Jake Sully and Neytiri, in James Cameron's Avatar franchise. After making her debut in Avatar: The Way of Water, she is expected to reprise the role in the upcoming sequels.

Why Are Fans Praising Miyako's Honesty?

Following the interview, many fans took to social media to praise Miyako for speaking openly about such a painful chapter of her life.

Supporters described her story as courageous, saying it could encourage other survivors of abuse to seek help or speak about their own experiences. Others applauded her decision to reclaim a name that carries personal meaning rather than one associated with trauma.

Mental health advocates have also noted that changing a name can be a meaningful part of recovery for some survivors, allowing them to reclaim control over their identity. While every survivor's healing journey is different, experts say decisions like these can represent an important step towards moving forward.

As Miyako prepares for the next chapter of her acting career with future Avatar films, she says her new name represents far more than a professional rebrand. Instead, it symbolises resilience, healing and the chance to build a future defined not by past abuse, but by her own strength and identity.