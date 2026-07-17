The Kardashian family is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved figures after Kris Jenner announced that her mother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, had died at the age of 91. The emotional announcement prompted an outpouring of tributes from family members and fans who knew MJ through Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians. As news of her death spread, many began searching for answers about Kris Jenner's mom's cause of death. However, the family has not disclosed what led to MJ Shannon's passing.

Kris Jenner's Mom Unconfirmed Cause of Death

Kris Jenner shared the news of her mother's death in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, remembering MJ as the 'heart' of their family.

While announcing the loss, Jenner did not reveal MJ Shannon's cause of death. Instead, she reflected on her mother's enduring influence and the values she instilled throughout her life.

'Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ,' Jenner wrote. 'There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye.'

She described her mother as someone who taught her 'to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted'.

As of publication, neither Kris Jenner nor any member of the Kardashian family has released further information about the cause of death.

Kris Jenner Pays Tribute to Her Mother MJ Shannon

In her heartfelt message, Jenner thanked her mother for the sacrifices she made throughout her life and the unwavering love she showed her family.

Read more Quick Facts About Kris Jenner's Mom, MJ: Cancer Survivor, Boutique Owner and Mother of Six Dies at 91 Quick Facts About Kris Jenner's Mom, MJ: Cancer Survivor, Boutique Owner and Mother of Six Dies at 91

She said she would miss their daily conversations, MJ's smile and laughter, while adding that her mother's love would continue to live on through family traditions and the lives she touched.

Jenner also credited her mother with shaping the person she became.

'There is not a part of me that isn't shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it's because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud,' she wrote.

She ended the tribute by thanking MJ for giving her 'the greatest childhood' and a 'beautiful blessed life'.

Who Was Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon?

Mary Jo Shannon, affectionately known as MJ, was born in Arkansas before later settling in California. She was married three times and was the mother of Kris Jenner and Karen Houghton, who died in 2024.

In 1980, MJ opened the children's clothing boutique Shannon & Company in La Jolla, California. Kris Jenner worked in the shop as a teenager and later helped manage the business while her stepfather, Harry Shannon, was recovering in hospital following a serious car accident.

Beyond her business career, MJ became widely recognised by television audiences through her appearances on the Kardashian family's reality programmes.

MJ Shannon As Fan Favourite on 'The Kardashians'

MJ appeared regularly on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and later The Kardashians, where viewers saw her close relationship with Kris Jenner, her grandchildren and Scott Disick.

She became known for her warm personality, candid conversations and memorable family moments. The reality series also documented her battles with colon cancer and breast cancer, both of which she survived.

Following the announcement of her death, Kim Kardashian shared a heartfelt tribute, describing MJ as her 'best friend', 'gossip buddy' and 'forever twin'. Kim also recalled receiving her first job at Shannon & Company, crediting her grandmother for teaching her valuable lessons about work ethic, confidence and resilience.

Kylie Jenner also honoured MJ by reposting a fan tribute on her Instagram Story, while messages of sympathy continued to pour in across social media.

Although the Kardashian family has publicly shared their grief, they have not disclosed any additional details surrounding Kris Jenner's mom's cause of death. For now, the family's focus remains on celebrating the life and legacy of Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, whose presence became a cherished part of both their family and their television journey.