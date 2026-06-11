An ex-FBI agent has highlighted a 'strange' detail in the investigation into missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, whose suspected abduction from her remote Tucson, Arizona, home more than 130 days ago has become a prominent unresolved case in the United States. Fresh scrutiny of the crime scene, and of how the family used cameras on the property, has added new questions to an inquiry already shaped by doorbell footage and the unknown fate of the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on 31 January after a family dinner and was reported missing on 1 February when relatives were unable to reach her. Investigators treating the case as a presumed abduction said they found signs of a violent struggle inside the home, set in a secluded stretch of desert outside Tucson. Very early in the search, local authorities and the FBI released images from a doorbell camera showing a masked figure with a backpack and a holstered gun, apparently tampering with the device on the night Guthrie vanished.

How The Nancy Guthrie Investigation Reached 130 Days

The latest developments come after more than four months of intensive but so far unsuccessful searching by law enforcement and volunteers. Despite a $1 million reward put forward by the Guthrie family and repeated television appeals from Savannah Guthrie and her relatives, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has not named any suspects or persons of interest.

Guthrie's age and reported health issues have sharpened concern. She is described in coverage as an ailing octogenarian who had been living alone in a sprawling home, flanked by desert and wildlife. Authorities have publicly suggested she is unlikely to have left the area unaided, and the violent evidence inside the house has underpinned their working theory of abduction.

Detectives have leaned heavily on technology from the outset. The doorbell camera footage, released shortly after Guthrie disappeared, shows an unidentified, masked person outside the property with a backpack, adjusting or interfering with the recording device while carrying a gun. It is the only publicly disclosed visual of anyone at the home around the time of the alleged abduction, yet it has not led to an arrest or even a named suspect.

Against that backdrop, questions about who controlled the cameras and why they were installed at all have taken on added significance.

Ex-FBI Agent Flags 'Strange' Camera Detail

Former FBI agent Maureen O'Connell, now a regular commentator on US crime stories, told NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin that one aspect of the cameras at Guthrie's home struck her as unusual.

According to O'Connell, dispatch recordings show that when first responders arrived at the scene, the Guthrie family made clear they did not have access to or control over any of the cameras on the property. She said: 'The thing I found very, very interesting was that the family let the first responders know – this is based on the dispatch recordings – that they had no access or control over any of the cameras around that house.'

O'Connell went further, relaying what she understood about why the cameras had been fitted in the first place. She said the 'general understanding' was that Nancy Guthrie had installed them to monitor wildlife rather than for security.

'And I guess the general understanding is that Nancy only put the cameras up for wildlife purposes – which I understand. I mean, I think it's great in a situation like that. It's cool to watch the birds and everything like that,' she told NewsNation.

That is not unusual for someone living in the Arizona desert, where the landscape is full of animals worth watching. What O'Connell focused on was the apparent lack of family access, especially given Guthrie's high-profile daughter and the risks that can come with notoriety.

She described that absence of access as 'strange', adding that if it were her own mother, she would want to be able to check the cameras 'just in case'. Coming from a veteran FBI agent, that reflects professional instinct rather than casual commentary.

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Despite cameras being positioned around the property, investigators have not publicly released any footage actually showing Guthrie's movements or the moment she is believed to have been taken. Beyond the masked person at the doorbell, authorities have not confirmed whether additional clips exist, whether they captured anything useful or whether technical limitations meant that crucial images were never recorded.

The doorbell images remain one of the few tangible leads. The person's identity, gender and possible connection to Guthrie are all unknown. Both the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have kept tight control over what else they know, with no further video stills, enhanced images or suspect sketches shared with the public. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with caution.

In the meantime, pressure on local law enforcement continues. A missing 84-year-old, signs of a violent struggle, a masked figure with a gun and cameras that were apparently never used as security is the sort of combination that keeps true‑crime audiences watching and families awake at night.