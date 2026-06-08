Nancy Guthrie remains missing, several months after initial reports revealed that she had been abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Her family, particularly her three children, remains hopeful that she will one day be found.

A homicide expert recently weighed in on Nancy's missing persons case and said that the lack of cadaver dog searches could hurt a potential case in the matriarch's disappearance.

The Importance of Cadaver Dog Searches

Tad DiBiase spoke with NewsNation's Brian Entin about the lack of cadaver dog searches and said that it is problematic not to do everything to locate Nancy. DiBiase said that it is important that when Nancy's case goes to trial, her representatives could tell the jury that they did everything in their power to look for her.

A cadaver dog search could also help rule out theories surrounding Nancy's disappearance, which included claims of a possible suicide or that she walked away on her own.

'Because you don't know that unless you've done a very thorough search and you're able to say to the jury, "we can knock out these other possibilities of things happening and all that's left is this guy appeared on the camera the night she went missing at the time she seemed to have gone missing, and that's the only logical thing,"' he said.

FBI Believes They Can Solve Nancy Guthrie's Case

The FBI has not publicly announced any plans for further searches to help locate Nancy, but the homicide expert insists that further searches need to be conducted while physical evidence may still be recoverable.

While speaking with People, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos did not reveal any plans for more searches, but he remains confident that answers will come and Nancy's case will eventually be put to rest.

'My team, I've said all along, they're gonna solve this. I fully 100% believe that. ... When you have the best minds of the country working on problems, I think they're gonna solve them. It just takes a while,' he said.

How Digital Records Could Help Locate Nancy Guthrie

While speaking with NewsNation, retired Modesto Police detective Jon Buehler also said that whoever is responsible for Nancy's disappearance could be identified through digital records. 'If somebody ever keyed her address into Google Maps or some other navigation service, investigators could potentially do a reverse search and find out who looked up that location,' he said.

Buehler added that authorities can conduct a reverse search of any vehicle navigation systems, GPS records, internet searches, and more. Any information that links a person to Nancy could suggest that they may have had something to do with her abduction or know key details about it.

Savannah Guthrie Continues to Plead With Public For Help

On her Instagram Story, Nancy's daughter, Savannah, shared a touching tribute to her mother amid pleas from the public to help bring her home. The talk show host uploaded a video of her mom with her and her siblings before expressing how much they miss their mother in the caption.

'Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie - we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you. We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous, and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home,' she wrote.

Savannah returned to 'Today' on 6 April after a three-month hiatus following her mother's disappearance.