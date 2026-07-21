US House Speaker Mike Johnson has backed a sweeping new ban that would prevent members of Congress from having sexual relationships with any congressional staff, extending existing rules that cover only their own employees. His support suggests House leaders are ready to consider tougher workplace conduct standards after a series of misconduct scandals on Capitol Hill.

Speaking at a news conference in Washington, Johnson replied 'yeah' when asked whether he supported calls to stop lawmakers sleeping with any staffers, not just subordinates in their offices or committees. The question referred to remarks by House Republican Conference chair Lisa McClain, who has urged colleagues to adopt new rules barring members from having sex with any congressional staff as part of wider efforts to strengthen protections for employees.

@tndtok Speaker Mike Johnson says protecting staffers on Capitol Hill is personal, noting his own daughters work in Congress. His remarks come as lawmakers respond to recent resignations tied to sexual misconduct allegations. Read more by clicking the link in our bio. ♬ original sound - The National Desk

Current Rules Only Cover Subordinates: 2018 #MeToo Reforms

Under House rules adopted in 2018, members are already prohibited from having intimate relationships with staff who work directly for them in their personal offices or on committees they serve, with an exception where a lawmaker is married to a staffer. Those measures followed the #MeToo movement and misconduct claims that forced several lawmakers from office and pushed Congress to change how harassment complaints are handled.

Any change is expected to involve revising the House Code of Official Conduct, and support from both the Speaker and McClain indicates that senior House Republicans are willing to consider stricter workplace rules, even though no timetable has been set.

Staff Organisations Push for Stronger Protections and a Blanket Ban

Johnson's stance comes amid renewed pressure from staff organisations and advocacy groups, which say current systems still leave employees without clear, accessible routes to report sexual misconduct. A group representing more than 1,500 congressional staffers has urged House and Senate leaders to expand legal support, strengthen independent investigations and clarify which offices handle complaints, citing gaps exposed by recent misconduct cases.

For staff, a blanket ban on sexual relationships between members and any aides would sit alongside these demands for clearer reporting channels and stronger advocacy. It raises the prospect of a more consistent standard across Capitol Hill, but also tests whether ethics enforcers can turn broad rules into practical protections that give employees confidence to come forward.

Earlier this year, Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced a bipartisan initiative led by senior women lawmakers to examine further reforms aimed at tackling harassment and improving the reporting process. The task force is expected to feed proposals through the House Administration Committee, which oversees internal workplace policies and training for staff.

More than 1,500 congressional staffers are pressing House and Senate leaders to overhaul how Capitol Hill handles sexual misconduct complaints.



The last time Congress updated its reporting process was in 2018, during the height of the #MeToo movement. https://t.co/fmTBSckJ1y pic.twitter.com/jEuNpCC2cV — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 7, 2026

Gallego, Swalwell and Gonzales: Scandals That Drove the Push

McClain's push to widen the ban beyond direct subordinates follows media reporting that highlighted relationships between Arizona senator Ruben Gallego and staffers who were not formally under his supervision. While the Senate operates under its own rules, the House debate over lawmaker–staff relationships is being watched across Capitol Hill as leaders confront how far internal standards should reach.

The House's 2018 rule change made sexual relationships between members and their own employees an ethics violation and formed part of a broader package that revamped harassment procedures. That legislation required lawmakers to repay any sexual harassment settlements drawn from public funds and abolished mandatory counselling and mediation for victims, while extending protections to interns, fellows and other staff.

NYP: Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) had sexual relationships with two House staffers, sources reveal to The Post



The 46-year-old lawmaker admitted to the two relationships — both with aides to Texas Democrats — to one source while a second person said they had recently learned of… — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 16, 2026

Future Ethics Reforms on Capitol Hill

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Any new restrictions would still need to be drafted, introduced and approved by the House, and could involve detailed negotiations over definitions, enforcement and the role of the Ethics Committee. The bipartisan Ethics panel has already issued a rare public statement pledging to help maintain 'a congressional workplace free from sexual harassment, abuse and assault', and encouraging those with experience or knowledge of misconduct to contact official channels.

Campaigns by staff associations and women's caucuses have called for stronger advocacy offices, longer windows to file complaints and clearer information on existing resources for victims. As Congress considers further reforms, the push to broaden rules on lawmaker relationships with staff is likely to become a key test of how far leaders are prepared to go in reshaping workplace culture and accountability mechanisms on Capitol Hill.