MAGA voters would still back a Republican candidate accused of domestic violence, according to a Politico poll that suggests scandal has become far less disqualifying inside Donald Trump's political coalition.

The survey, conducted from 12-15 July among 2,061 US adults, found that 72 per cent of self-identified MAGA Trump voters would stick with such a candidate, while 66 per cent said the same about a candidate accused of sexual assault.

Politico had tested responses to 12 hypothetical scandals ahead of the midterm elections, and the results showed a striking level of tolerance among Trump's most committed supporters.

The same poll found MAGA voters were even more forgiving of less explosive conduct, with 82 per cent saying they would still support a candidate who used legal tax loopholes, 76 per cent backing one convicted of a DUI, and 75 per cent sticking with one who accepted gifts from lobbyists.

What the Poll Found

Pertinently, the poll was not just asking whether voters liked controversy in the abstract, but whether they would remain loyal to a party's candidate through specific scandals if the election were held tomorrow.

MAGA voters still came out as the most forgiving bloc in every scenario tested, including blackface photographs, antisemitic comments and sharing classified information with a foreign government.

The most notable line, if one exists at all, appears to be thin and wobbly. Even so, majorities of MAGA voters said they would stay with a candidate accused of domestic violence or sexual assault, which is a fairly grim measure of where modern partisan loyalty sits.

Ford O'Connell, a Republican strategist quoted by Politico, said 'Scandal doesn't mean what it did 15 years ago,' adding that Republican voters have learned 'more UFC than civics class, and anything goes.'

That is not exactly a flattering portrait, but it is a useful one. The survey also suggested the broader Trump coalition is not as absolute as the MAGA wing, with Trump's 2024 voters overall showing somewhat less tolerance for scandal than self-identified MAGA voters.

Harris voters, by contrast, were more willing to break with their own side, although not by much in every case, which tells you plenty about the mood of the electorate and not much that is comforting.

How the Split Looks

The gap becomes clearer when the numbers are placed side by side. About 40 per cent of 2024 Harris voters said they would back a Democratic candidate accused of domestic violence or sexual assault, according to Politico's reporting, while 39 per cent said they would stick with a Democrat accused of domestic violence.

Harris voters were slightly more forgiving than MAGA voters on a DUI conviction and, by a slim margin, on antisemitic comments, but those were the exceptions rather than the rule.

The polling lands in a year when scandal has already shown up in real races rather than hypothetical ones.

Politico pointed to the Maine Senate bid of Graham Platner, who dropped out after a sexual assault allegation he denies, and to Ohio Representative Max Miller, who is facing abuse allegations from his ex-wife and has denied them.

Miller said on a livestream that he was not leaving the race and would win in November, while Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, his former father-in-law, said Miller should resign and seek mental health treatment.

Moreno's language was blistering. He called Miller 'a danger' to his daughter and said he should not continue serving in the House of Representatives. Miller, for his part, has denied the allegations and said no court or agency has substantiated them, which is where the matter stands for now, ugly and unresolved.

Trump's Shadow Still Looms

The polling also reflects a broader truth that has been building around Trump for years. Politico said the president has shown a remarkable ability to survive controversy, citing 6 January, his criminal indictments and a long trail of disputes that have never fully damaged his grip on his base. In other words, the voters most loyal to him appear to have absorbed the lesson that reputational damage is often just another part of the game.

That does not make the result normal. It makes it legible. In an era when party identity often outruns character, a candidate can be accused of something awful and still remain standing if the tribe decides the alternative is worse, or simply if the fight has become so tribal that the allegation itself is filed under background noise. That is the s** part of it, really, and also the point.