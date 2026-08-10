A lifelong Republican in Houston says he regrets voting for Donald Trump after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained his fiancée, Yasmin Suarez Reyes, at an airport on 24 July while the couple were preparing to fly to Las Vegas. John Gannon told sources that the detention left him feeling 'totally betrayed' by the president he supported in 2024.

Lifelong Republican Regrets Vote After Airport Detention

The news came after Gannon and Suarez Reyes had passed through the United Airlines area at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. According to Gannon, eight ICE agents approached Suarez Reyes, detained her and took her away without initially explaining why she had been arrested.

'After leaving the United room, eight officers, ICE agents, swarmed Yasmin and detained her, didn't tell us why, and rustled her off into a car,' Gannon said.

Suarez Reyes, a Venezuelan immigrant, is now being held in ICE detention and faces deportation. Gannon said she has no criminal record and had filed an asylum application, adding that the relevant documents had been submitted on time.

The dispute appears to centre on her immigration status rather than any criminal allegation. Gannon said immigration officials told him Suarez Reyes had overstayed her visa. He maintained that officials had 'really had no reason to arrest her.'

Her attorney, Anne Kennedy, has also said Suarez Reyes entered the United States legally and has a pending immigration case. The supplied report does not include a direct statement from ICE responding to Gannon's account, so the circumstances surrounding the airport detention remain contested.

That uncertainty has done little to soften Gannon's anger. Speaking to CBS News, he compared ICE's actions to the 'Gestapo', a reference that reflects the intensity of his response but also places his personal experience within a much wider political argument about the Trump administration's immigration policy.

'Nothing like this has ever happened to me,' Gannon said.

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Trump's Deportation Promise Meets Personal Reality

Trump made mass deportations a major promise during the 2024 presidential campaign, raising the question of whether such enforcement was part of what Gannon believed he was voting for.

Gannon's answer was blunt. 'Not law-abiding people,' he said. 'Let's go after the criminals. They're not going after the hard guys. That's too difficult. It's easier to pick them up at the airport. You know, it's like shooting fish in a barrel.'

The exchange captures the gap between a political slogan and its consequences when immigration enforcement reaches someone's own family. Gannon said he supported Trump but did not believe he had voted for an immigration system that would detain people with no criminal record while their legal cases were unresolved.

'That's not what I voted for,' he said. 'It's not what I believe. Not what I believe the American system should be.'

For Gannon, the issue is no longer an abstract argument about border security or campaign pledges. He said he misses Suarez Reyes 'tremendously' and never imagined becoming directly involved in an immigration detention case.

'I feel totally betrayed,' he said. 'I mean, you never think or I never thought a guy like me would ever be involved in anything like this.'

The case comes as ICE enforcement expands beyond the most familiar targets of immigration raids. According to a source, the agency detained 51,000 people in July, described as an all-time monthly high based on data from sources familiar with the figures.

Another source, citing preliminary Department of Homeland Security figures, reported more than 46,000 ICE book-ins during the same month. The differing totals may reflect variations in the data or counting methods, but both accounts point to a sharp increase in detention activity.

For Suarez Reyes, the next stage is likely to be decided through immigration proceedings. For Gannon, the political calculation has already changed. The man who once saw Trump's immigration agenda as a promise to remove criminals now says it has reached his own front door, and he does not recognise what he voted for.