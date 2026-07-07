Nara Smith has revealed the moment she feared something was seriously wrong with her daughter, Whimsy Lou, recalling how a doctor's reaction during a medical appointment made her 'heart drop' before tests confirmed the child had cancer.

The model and content creator said Whimsy Lou was diagnosed in late 2025 after the family sought medical advice, explaining in an Instagram video why she had reduced her online activity in recent months.

Nara Smith Reveals Diagnosis

In the Instagram video, Smith said Whimsy Lou's diagnosis followed concerns after the family noticed something unusual and decided to seek medical attention.

Smith said she first took her daughter to an emergency department after noticing 'something suspicious', but doctors were initially unable to determine what was wrong. She later brought Whimsy Lou to her paediatrician, where she said the doctor's response changed everything.

'I just remember him going really quiet and calm and my heart dropped in that moment,' Smith said.

Smith explained she did not know whether the feeling came from instinct or 'a mum's intuition,' but said her first thought was that her daughter had cancer.

According to Smith, the paediatrician advised the family to take Whimsy Lou to a children's hospital for further evaluation.

How Whimsy Lou's Cancer Diagnosis Was Confirmed

Smith detailed the medical process that followed after the family arrived at the children's hospital.

She said Whimsy Lou underwent several tests, including X-rays, ultrasounds and a biopsy, before doctors confirmed the diagnosis.

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According to Smith, medical staff later informed the family that her daughter had cancer and needed to begin chemotherapy immediately.

Smith has not publicly disclosed the specific type of cancer affecting Whimsy Lou or provided further details about her daughter's current medical condition.

The diagnosis came late last year, with Smith later explaining that it was the reason behind her reduced activity on social media.

Why Nara Smith Shared Update

Smith said support from other parents, online forums and families she met during hospital visits helped her navigate her daughter's treatment.

She said speaking with people who had experienced similar situations reduced her feelings of isolation during that period.

Smith said she chose to share Whimsy Lou's journey to offer support to others and encourage people to seek medical advice when they notice something concerning.

'I hope that by sharing this I can bring someone else a little bit of comfort and make you feel less alone,' Smith said.

How the Diagnosis Changed Family Life

The diagnosis affected the way Smith managed her public presence, with the influencer explaining that she had been posting less frequently while focusing on her family.

She said balancing hospital visits, caring for her other children and maintaining work responsibilities had been challenging.

Smith and her husband, model Lucky Blue Smith, share four children, including Whimsy Lou.

The content creator has continued sharing updates about her life online while keeping details of her daughter's medical condition private.

She has not publicly disclosed further information about Whimsy Lou's condition or treatment progress, saying she chose to speak about the family's experience to explain her reduced online presence and the circumstances surrounding her daughter's diagnosis.