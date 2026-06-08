Prince William has spoken openly about Kate Middleton's health in one of his most candid interviews to date, telling a UK radio show on 22 May in the Isles of Scilly that he 'nearly lost her' to cancer and now feels their family 'couldn't cope without her.'

For context, Princess Kate revealed in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer following abdominal surgery at the London Clinic, confirming in an emotional Instagram video that she was beginning preventative chemotherapy. The announcement landed just weeks after King Charles III disclosed his own cancer diagnosis, and it upended life inside the Wales household, where the couple are raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

On Heart Breakfast, William, 43, sounded far less guarded than usual when the conversation turned to Kate Middleton. According to the BBC, he praised her as 'an amazing mum, an amazing wife,' adding that 'literally, our family couldn't cope without her.' The interview took place during his visit to the Isles of Scilly off the coast of Cornwall, but his focus, repeatedly, circled back to his wife.

He also highlighted Kate's recent solo trip to Reggio Emilia in Italy, where she met parents, students and civic leaders on behalf of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. That visit was her first official overseas engagement since going public with her diagnosis in 2024. William said he was 'really glad it went really well,' explaining that she had thrown herself into preparation.

'She wanted to go and do lots of research. She spends, God knows how much time now, looking through all the paperwork,' he told presenters Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. 'She's a proper pro on [children's] early years. Most evenings I'm fighting to get past in the bedroom, what paperwork that she's got lined up, ready to read. So, I'm so pleased it went well for her, and yeah, I think she came back buzzing.'

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Kate Middleton's Diagnosis That 'Hit Like A Ton Of Bricks'

The news came after an extraordinarily turbulent stretch for the couple. In that March 2024 Instagram address, Kate Middleton disclosed that tests following her abdominal surgery had found cancer 'had been present' and that she would begin chemotherapy. Royal commentators described the global reaction as shock mixed with concern, intensified by the proximity to the King's own illness.

Behind palace walls, the impact appears to have been even more severe. A source told Star Magazine that Kate's cancer diagnosis 'hit William like a ton of bricks,' leaving him 'absolutely devastated.' The insider claimed it 'blew his mind in the worst possible way,' because Kate had long been the 'glue' of the family, the person whose strength and resilience everyone quietly relied on.

The same source suggested that the health scare forced William into a new domestic reality. He reportedly 'dropped everything' to prioritise Kate's care, while also stepping up with the children as she underwent treatment. Russell Myers' book William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era, cited by People Magazine, describes how the couple focused on protecting their three children as much as possible during that period.

'They were both very conscious of protecting [the kids] as much as possible,' a friend said, according to People. The account notes that Catherine was said to be 'eternally grateful' for the way William kept the children entertained and calm, even while he had, in the friend's words, 'the weight of the world on his shoulders.'

How Kate Middleton's Illness Changed Prince William

For starters, William's recent burst of public affection marks a noticeable shift from his usual approach. The prince is not known for grand declarations. One royal source told Star that 'William isn't the most demonstrative character when it comes to displaying affection' and tends to keep his emotions 'bottled up.'

The same source argued that Kate Middleton's cancer battle has altered that dynamic and 'brought out a different side' to the future king. He is now 'way more vocally appreciative than he used to be,' which the insider described as 'perfectly understandable given that he nearly lost her.' The phrase is striking, not least because it hints at just how frightened the palace's famously steady figurehead may have been.

By late 2024, according to People, William called that year the 'hardest' of his life in an episode of the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler. In 2025, though, came the turning point the family had been hoping for. After completing chemotherapy, Kate announced on X that she was in remission. The Star source said William felt as if he and Kate were 'getting a second chance.'

In case you missed it, that second chance appears to have come with a quieter, more personal reset. The source claimed William has been arranging romantic dinners, surprising Kate with 'sweet gifts' and showing more physical affection in public. Royal watchers have picked up on it in small gestures: a hand on the small of her back, a shared joke that lingers longer than it used to.

'William is so obviously elated that Kate has made it through her cancer battle,' the insider said. 'He's very proud of her and also more aware than ever how fragile life is. He wants to celebrate her recovery and her resilience as much as he can.'

It is rare to hear that kind of thing about a man who has spent his adult life training to keep a straight face in almost any circumstance. Rarer still to hear it from him. But then again, nearly losing Kate Middleton would change a lot of people, not just a future king.