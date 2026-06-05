The Princess of Wales has spoken candidly about the lasting impact of cancer, saying it 'changes you physically and emotionally' during a solo visit to The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester on 4 June 2026.

Kate met patients undergoing chemotherapy, families and hospital staff at one of Europe's leading cancer centres, which treats more than 60,000 people annually.

The engagement focused on holistic cancer care, including emotional wellbeing, art therapy and spiritual support alongside medical treatment. She toured the Oak Road Treatment Centre, the Teenage and Young Adult Unit, and wellbeing spaces used by patients and carers.

Kate Comforts Mother At 'End of Treatment' Bell Moment

One of the most emotional moments came when Kate met 30-year-old breast cancer patient Claire Lorente, who was completing her final chemotherapy session. She embraced Claire, her partner Pablo and their young child before the family rang the hospital's 'end of treatment' bell.

The Princess of Wales has made an emotional appearance at a Manchester cancer centre, giving a rare insight into her own treatment. Kate Middleton met with nurses and patients undergoing chemotherapy and shared a special moment with one mum who beat the disease. pic.twitter.com/8vTfPBAPrc — 10 News (@10NewsAU) June 5, 2026

'You've done brilliantly,' Kate told her. 'It's been a tough journey.' Turning to Pablo, she added, 'It's just as hard for the family and loved ones.'

As Claire rang the bell, Kate encouraged her softly, 'Go on, this is your day.'

The moment drew applause from staff and fellow patients watching nearby.

Kate Reflects On Cancer's Impact On Mind And Body

During conversations with patients and staff, Kate reflected on her own experience following cancer treatment.

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'Cancer changes you in so many ways, physically but also emotionally and psychologically,' she said. 'It changes you in mind, body and spirit. Your body changes so much, not just physically but emotionally, the deeper side of ourselves. ... You need to support yourself alongside all the things you can't control.'

She added that recovery often continues long after treatment ends, describing it as a process of adjusting to emotional and physical change.

Kate also highlighted the importance of spaces that allow patients to express themselves beyond clinical care. 'Finding ways to explore what you're feeling is not always easy,' she added.

Art Therapy And Wellbeing Garden At The Christie

The Princess joined an art therapy session with patients, where she spoke about the value of creativity during treatment. Staff explained that many patients use the sessions to process emotions that are difficult to express elsewhere.

Kate later visited the hospital's wellbeing garden, a quiet space designed for reflection away from clinical wards. She also spent time in the Teenage and Young Adult Unit, where patients take part in music, gym sessions and social activities during treatment.

Hospital staff described the unit as central to making care more 'human' and less isolating.

Royal Support For Cancer Care Continues

The Christie, which treats more than 60,000 patients a year, is one of Europe's leading cancer centres. Its holistic care model includes free therapy, chaplaincy support and creative workshops for patients and families.

After the visit, Kensington Palace said Kate had been 'deeply moved' by the stories she heard.

Later, Kate shared a message on social media that praised the staff for their compassion and dedication.

The Princess, who is in remission following her cancer treatment, has gradually resumed public duties while continuing to support cancer care initiatives across the UK.