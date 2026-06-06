Kate Middleton has offered a rare glimpse into the toll cancer has taken on her family, saying the illness affected not only her but also Prince William, their three children and her parents as she reflected on the past year of preventative chemotherapy and recovery. The Princess of Wales made the remarks in an Instagram video shared on 4 June, during a visit to a cancer patient finishing treatment, where she spoke plainly about how deeply the experience had reached into family life.

The comments followed more than a year in which Kate stepped back from public royal duties after her cancer diagnosis in 2024 and subsequent treatment. Kensington Palace had previously said she would focus on recovery, and the Princess confirmed in January 2025 that she was in remission after treatment at The Royal Marsden Hospital. Since then, updates have been tightly controlled, which is why even a few seconds of personal reflection now carry unusual weight.

In the Instagram video shared this week, Kate is seen visiting a woman at the end of her cancer treatment. She keeps the tone gentle and direct, speaking less about medicine than about the emotional aftershock that comes with hospital visits, uncertainty and long stretches of life reordered around illness.

'I know it's as hard for the family and loved ones,' she says. 'I know how hard it was for the children and my parents.' It is a simple line, but it is also the clearest public acknowledgement yet of the strain her illness placed on Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate's Preventative Chemo Year

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Kate's re-emergence has been gradual, and carefully so. She first disclosed in 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment, though the palace did not reveal the exact type of cancer. Nothing in the latest video changes that. The medical details remain private, and that privacy has been protected even as the public appetite for answers has barely let up.

What Kate did confirm, in her own words, was the length and intensity of the treatment period. When she announced her remission in January 2025, she thanked specialists at The Royal Marsden and said she wanted to 'take the opportunity to thank The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.' That line told its own story. This was not a short interruption in royal life. It was a year shaped by treatment, recovery and the effort of holding family life together through both.

The phrase preventative chemotherapy has remained central to the story because it suggests doctors were aiming to reduce the risk of the disease returning, even as Kate began to recover. There is no official, step-by-step public timeline of the treatment itself, and palace statements have not attempted to spell one out. What is clear is that the past year became the backdrop to everyday life at Adelaide Cottage and Windsor, altering routines that would once have been taken for granted.

How Prince William and the Children Managed

Prince William has increasingly spoken in the language of family rather than monarchy when describing that period. On Heart Radio on 22 May 2025, he called Kate 'an amazing mum, an amazing wife' and said, 'literally, our family couldn't cope without her.' It was a strikingly plain tribute, and one that suggested just how much the household had depended on her steadiness while she recovered.

He went further in an interview recorded in October 2025 with Eugene Levy, saying, 'Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these sorts of things, and children are constantly learning and adapting.' He added that his priority had been to offer 'security and open communication' so George, Charlotte and Louis could ask questions and feel that everything was okay. The palace has not released any direct comments from the children, and it is unlikely to do so. Still, Kate's new remarks make clear that the strain was real and deeply felt at home.

That is part of why her comments have resonated so widely. During a Christmas service, Kate said, 'The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families.' It was a rare line of public recognition that linked her own experience to something many households know too well.

Kate's return to view has been framed by palace officials as dependent on medical advice, with health still taking priority over a full schedule of engagements. There is no public timetable for any further treatment or monitoring, and it would be wrong to pretend otherwise. What her latest video does make plain is that the year of preventative chemotherapy left its mark not only on her health, but on the rhythms and relationships at the centre of the Wales household.