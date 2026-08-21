Taylor Swift fans are convinced she is dropping an album after a series of green 'TS' Easter egg signs appeared in New York and the Empire State Building lit up green with a cryptic caption on Thursday, 20 August 2026.

The main keyword here is why fans believe these clues point to a new project, and the answer lies in Swift's long history of seeding announcements with visual breadcrumbs.

To recall, the first sighting was a bright green interlocking 'TS' logo painted on a black wall at an undisclosed location, shared online by fan accounts before midday. Hours later, the Empire State Building's official X account posted a photo of the landmark illuminated in green, captioned 'WhaTS happening?' with the 'TS' capitalised in a way that immediately caught Swifties' attention.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Green TS Easter Egg Signs Fuel Taylor Swift Album Speculation

The colour green has long been associated with Swift's self-titled debut album, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in October 2026, while some fans have linked the shade to Reputation's aesthetic as well.

Taylor has two re-recorded records left to complete her Taylor's Version project, Reputation, released in November 2017, and her 2006 debut.

She dropped Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021, followed by Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) in 2023.

In May 2025, Swift announced she had bought back the master recordings of her first six albums from Shamrock Capital, removing the original commercial urgency behind the re-recording campaign. In a letter to fans, she confirmed she had 'already completely re-recorded' her entire debut album, adding that both albums 'can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right.'

She also acknowledged she had not re-recorded even a quarter of Reputation, writing that it 'was so specific to that time in my life' and that she kept 'hitting a stopping point.'

Read more Taylor Swift Fuels Album Theories as Empire State Building Flashes Green 'TS' Logo and Asks 'WhaTS Happening?' Taylor Swift Fuels Album Theories as Empire State Building Flashes Green 'TS' Logo and Asks 'WhaTS Happening?'

The font and layout of the green TS logo do not match any of Swift's previous album branding, which has only deepened the mystery. Some Swifties have noted the design resembles her cursive signature, while others argue it evokes a blend of both her debut and Reputation eras.

The Empire State Building has partnered with Swift before, hosting a music-to-light show during the 2014 release of 1989, but the building's social team does not have secret insider knowledge of her movements. The landmark last lit up green in March for Eid al-Fitr and in April for Earth Day.

TS Logo Sightings Echo Toy Story 5 Billboard Tease

A similar pattern emerged a few months back when Swift was announced as a Toy Story 5 collaborator and her initials appeared on billboards in the movie's signature style. In June, the song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' launched as Swift's 15th No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later became her 16th Adult Pop Airplay No 1, breaking the record for the most top-shelf hits at the format.

The single, inspired by the film's cowgirl heroine Jessie, became just the third leader on the list ever from an animated Disney movie and the first from Pixar.

Fans have been itching for both Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version), which would complete Swift's re-recording project.

October 2026 marks 20 years since the release of her self-titled debut, and Billboard predicts we could see the re-recording by the end of the year, possibly in October to honour its original release. Of course, she could be putting out a brand new project or nothing at all.

One thing's for sure, Swift has fans talking, and we have a feeling they won't be able to shake off this speculation. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.