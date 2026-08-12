Manon Bannerman has sparked fresh KATSEYE return rumours after cryptic Instagram activity sent fans searching for clues about a possible comeback, just as leader Sophia Laforteza begins a temporary hiatus from the group. The renewed speculation comes as KATSEYE enters a major promotional period with its Wild EP and WILD HEARTS concert film.

Manon has remained away from KATSEYE activities since February, when she began a temporary hiatus to focus on her health and wellbeing. She has not announced a permanent departure or confirmed a return, leaving her latest Instagram activity open to interpretation.

Manon's Instagram Activity Fuels Return Rumours

Manon's cryptic Instagram Stories have become the latest focus for fans following months of uncertainty over her KATSEYE status.

The posts featured distorted and obscured imagery, prompting fans to compare visual details with rehearsal-related content shared by other KATSEYE members. One theory centred on similarities in ceiling lighting and the surrounding environment, with some fans questioning whether Manon could have been near the group's rehearsals.

The comparisons remain fan speculation and do not establish that Manon attended a KATSEYE rehearsal. Neither Manon nor HYBE x Geffen has confirmed that she has resumed group activities.

The renewed interest also comes after Manon previously said she was having 'positive conversations' with HYBE x Geffen, giving fans another reason to scrutinise developments around her hiatus.

Lara Refuses To Confirm Manon's Return

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The Instagram speculation has intensified alongside questions about Manon's future from KATSEYE's promotional interviews.

Lara Raj recently described Manon as an 'integral part' of KATSEYE's journey and confirmed that she appears in KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS. When Lara was asked directly whether Manon would return to the group, she declined to provide an update, saying it was 'not our place to speak on that.'

That answer has become central to the latest online debate because Lara acknowledged Manon's continuing importance to KATSEYE without confirming whether she would resume activities.

TikTok commentary has added another layer to the speculation. One creator urged fans to 'think about the words they are saying,' interpreting Lara's repeated references to Manon's 'journey' as a possible indication that KATSEYE could be moving forward without her.

That remains an interpretation rather than confirmation. Lara did not announce that Manon had left KATSEYE, and her refusal to discuss a potential return leaves Manon's status unresolved.

Sophia's Hiatus Adds to the Timing

The renewed attention on Manon comes as Sophia takes her own temporary break from KATSEYE.

Sophia announced on 7 August that she would step back from group activities to prioritise her mental health and wellness following consultations with medical professionals. Her condition is due to be reassessed in September.

Sophia's hiatus makes her the second KATSEYE member to temporarily step away from the group this year, following Manon's February hiatus. KATSEYE is continuing its scheduled activities with the remaining members.

Manon Remains Part of KATSEYE's New Era

Despite her absence from current group activities, Manon remains part of KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, keeping her presence within the group's latest chapter.

The film is arriving as KATSEYE prepares to release its Wild EP on 14 August, followed by the Wild World Tour, which begins on 1 September.

That timing has given Manon's Instagram activity added attention, with fans now looking for signs that her hiatus could eventually end.

For now, the Instagram posts provide possible clues rather than confirmation of a comeback. Manon's status remains unresolved, while Sophia's separate hiatus has put even greater attention on KATSEYE's changing six-member line-up.