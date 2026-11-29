US Representative Ro Khanna has admitted using artificial intelligence to edit a photograph of himself watching the Michigan-Ohio State football game with his father. He explained on Sunday, 29 November, after the image drew criticism on X.

Khanna, a California Democrat, shared the photograph on Saturday, 28 November. It showed him sitting beside his father on a sofa, with the game on a television behind them.

'Watching the Michigan-Ohio State game with my Dad, a huge Wolverines fan. He never misses a game. Tough start,' Khanna wrote.

Watching the Michigan-Ohio State game with my Dad, a huge Wolverines fan. He never misses a game. Tough start. pic.twitter.com/N39BzPq9ZD — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 28, 2026

Michigan lost 45-0 to Ohio State in Columbus, marking the Buckeyes' largest victory margin against the Wolverines in the rivalry's history.

By Sunday morning, an X Community Note had labelled the photograph AI-generated, citing what it described as 'OpenAI's official verification tool'. However, Community Notes are crowdsourced, and the tool's result did not establish which parts of the image had been altered.

The New York Post also reported visible irregularities in the image, including distorted faces in framed family photographs and oddly positioned football players on the television screen. These details raised questions about the editing, but they did not prove the scene itself was fabricated.

Khanna Explains AI Use After Privacy Backlash

Khanna responded on Sunday morning.

'Yes, we used AI to blur out one of the family pictures for privacy! But my Dad and I did watch most of the blowout, even though he was tempted to turn off the TV at halftime,' he wrote.

He later reposted the image alongside what he said was the original photograph. CNN anchor Jake Tapper said on X that he had asked Khanna for the original and, after finding no OpenAI signals in it, concluded that 'it checks out.'

Deedy Das, an investor at Menlo Ventures, questioned why AI was needed at all. Jeremiah Johnson, co-founder of the Center for New Liberalism, also criticised Khanna, according to the New York Post.

AI Backlash Follows Khanna's Warning About Technology

The episode drew extra attention because of Khanna's own public comments on artificial intelligence. On 26 November, two days before sharing the photograph, he posted on X: 'We should not surrender our autonomy to govern ourselves to AI systems or tech billionaires.'

In July, he and Senator Adam Schiff reintroduced the AI Ads Act to ban deceptive AI content about candidates.

The row also coincided with Khanna's appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, where he discussed a possible 2028 presidential bid and whether he could compete if fellow Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez entered the race.

'She's a phenomenal talent, but of course there is,' Khanna said when asked whether there was room for both of them. 'These things are marathons.'

He also called for generational change: 'We've had three 80-year-old presidents in a row. How about a new generation on both sides?'

The remark was an imprecise characterisation of recent presidents. Joe Biden was 78 when he took office and 82 when he left in January 2025. Donald Trump was 70 when he began his first term and 78 when he began his second term, turning 80 in June 2026.

Khanna has not formally announced a presidential campaign. He represents California's 17th Congressional District, which includes parts of Silicon Valley.

The incident highlights the tension between Khanna's warnings about AI and his own use of it. His privacy explanation has not ended the questions.