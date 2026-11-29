US President Donald Trump became the subject of online mockery after his daughter Tiffany Trump shared Thanksgiving photographs from Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, 28 November 2026. Some critics focused on his facial appearance and hair rather than the family celebration.

The photographs, posted two days after Thanksgiving, included Tiffany alongside her father and husband, businessman Michael Boulos. Captioned 'Thanksgiving 2026', the collection also featured other members of the Trump family.

While several social media users criticised the president's appearance, others welcomed the photographs showing relatives celebrating together at his Florida estate.

Thanksgiving 2026 🦃❤️🥰 https://t.co/loIbzTFtQI — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) November 28, 2026

Online Critics Question Trump's Appearance

Democratic political commentator Keith Edwards drew attention to the president's appearance after Tiffany's photograph circulated on X.

'Trump's daughter just shared this picture of him where he appears very wet,' Edwards wrote, according to The Daily Beast's reporting. Political strategist Rose Benson also questioned the photograph, raising the possibility of a health-related explanation.

Benson questioned whether the president was sweating and speculated about his blood pressure. Her comments were speculative. Neither the photograph nor the social media reactions establish that Trump was experiencing a medical problem.

Other critics concentrated on the president's hair and hands, making unverified claims about his hairstyle and the possible appearance of makeup. One commenter questioned his hair, while another alleged that it appeared greasy, according to the original RadarOnline report.

The remarks were personal opinions about the photograph rather than independently established observations about Trump's physical condition. The PatriotTakes account also shared a cropped version of the president's face without a caption, according to The Daily Beast.

The online criticism focused on a photograph intended to document a family occasion. No medical assessment accompanied the claims made by the commentators.

Tiffany Trump's Thanksgiving Photo Attracts Positive Family Reactions

The response to Tiffany's post was not entirely negative. Katie Miller, the wife of White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, was among those who reacted positively, according to published reporting.

Other photographs from the gathering featured Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, and her young son Alexander, whom she shares with Michael Boulos. One image showed the president speaking with his grandson while Tiffany held the child. Another featured Maples posing with her daughter and grandson.

The photographs also attracted favourable comments from Instagram users, particularly those pleased to see Trump and Maples attending the same family celebration. One follower expressed appreciation that Maples had been included, according to Hello!'s coverage.

Trump and Maples divorced in 1999, but their appearance in the Thanksgiving collection drew praise from followers who appreciated the family gathering. The positive responses offered a contrast to the criticism circulating elsewhere online, where attention remained fixed on the president's appearance.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the photograph, according to The Daily Beast's report published on 29 November.