Blake Lively is pushing ahead with her It Ends With Us lawsuit after a judge on Friday 3 April threw out 10 of the 13 legal claims in her case, including sexual harassment, according to US magazine Star. Three claims remain active, with a trial still scheduled for 18 May.

The dispute between Lively and Justin Baldoni stems from their work on It Ends With Us, in which Baldoni, 42, directed and starred opposite Lively, 38. The adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel was initially billed as a high profile creative partnership, but it has since unravelled into a legal fight.

Lively has accused Baldoni of misconduct and retaliation, allegations he has strongly denied in previous reporting. Star says the latest ruling has sharply narrowed the case, leaving only a small number of claims in play.

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Case Narrows

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The latest development follows months of escalating tension around the film and its fallout. What began as a sought after adaptation of a blockbuster book has turned into a closely watched dispute over conduct, power and accountability in Hollywood.

According to Star's unnamed source, Lively is shaken but determined to continue. 'Blake is trying to stay strong,' the insider said, adding that 'there's no doubt having such a big part of her case thrown out has been a massive blow.'

That reaction is hardly surprising. Losing most of a case is more than a procedural setback, and in public it can easily be seen as a serious defeat.

Still, the same source said Lively is 'nowhere near giving up.' Three surviving claims may look modest beside the original 13, but they ensure the legal fight is far from over.

The remaining allegations may sound technical, but they still centre on recognisable questions about promises, power and whether someone was punished for speaking up. That is why the case still carries weight, even in its reduced form.

There is also a great deal that remains unclear. Star's report does not set out the judge's full reasoning for dismissing the sexual harassment claim and the other counts, and without court documents it is difficult to judge the strength of either side's position from the outside.

For now, caution is essential. Until fuller rulings or filings are made public, the precise legal strength of the surviving claims remains hard to assess.

Ryan Reynolds' Role In The Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Fight

One element that gives the dispute a different edge is the involvement of Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds. Rather than being cast as a quiet source of support, he is described as taking an active role behind the scenes.

'She's vowed not to stop fighting,' the source said of Lively, before adding that Reynolds feels just as strongly. 'Even if she wanted to, which she doesn't, Ryan wouldn't hear of it. This is a matter of principle for him. He's furious that his wife was mistreated and he's not going to let it stand.'

That account is based solely on Star's reporting, so it should be treated carefully. Even so, it presents the couple as approaching the dispute as both a personal and strategic battle.

The magazine also says Reynolds is focused on helping Lively through the strain of a long legal process. The insider claimed he is 'constantly reassuring her this is just one setback and not the end of the road because there are still parts of the case moving forward and a lot that has yet to play out.'

The source added that Lively and Reynolds know the case could drag on for some time and expect a difficult road ahead. With a trial still pencilled in for 18 May, what happens next will depend less on celebrity than on the evidence and arguments presented in court.