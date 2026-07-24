Meghan Markle is said to regret certain statements, including the 'royal racist controversy', made during her highly publicised television interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. According to a Los Angeles-based royal commentator cited by Grazia, the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex does regret certain statements regarding the discussions about the skin colour of her son Archie before he was born. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

The news emerged after the Sussexes officially stepped back from their senior royal duties in January 2020. The couple cited intense tabloid pressure and restrictions imposed by the Royal Family, specifically the prevention of them developing their desired SussexRoyal brand.

They eventually moved to California in June 2020 to announce they wanted space to raise their family, causing enormous tension. Since then, many have wondered if the former actress was suited to royal life.

Understanding The Oprah Winfrey Racism Interview Regrets

A source speaking to Grazia claimed that the Duchess does regret certain statements she made during the early days of their post-royal life. The insider alleged that her comments were not received in the way she had expected, and several of her public remarks have backfired. The commentator told the publication that Meghan has remorse over the royal racist controversy, which the insider said she and Prince Harry deeply regret.

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During the 2021 interview, the couple claimed that concerns and conversations had occurred within the institution regarding how dark Archie's skin might be. Yet, the source claims Meghan wanted the main takeaway from their Oprah interview to be about her mental health. The regrets reportedly extend to her sitting down with a magazine in 2022. The commentator added that she provided endless commentary for her critics with that specific publication.

Expert Recalls Pre Royal Meghan Markle Details

While reports detail her thoughts on past interviews, a former friend has lifted the lid on what she was like before joining the Royal Family. Brand and culture expert Nick Ede recalled his first impressions of the Duchess, revealing what she was like before she met Prince Harry on a blind date in London in July 2016. The pair married two years later, and together with Prince William and Kate Middleton, they became known as the Fab Four, supporting the monarchy at every turn.

Ede shared that he found her warm and enormously charismatic. He noted she had that rare quality of making you feel in the moment, adding that they shared many laughs together. He described how they used to go shopping together, sometimes visiting Selfridges and other times picking up pieces from Zara. He stated she was already a master of polished, accessible elegance and did not need designer labels to look like a star, though she understood how to wear them beautifully.

Duchess Of Sussex Displayed Immediate Natural Confidence

Ede added that what he noticed immediately was her confidence. He clarified this was not arrogance, but a very settled sense of herself and her place in the world. He observed that this quality has only grown more visible over time, remarking that they spent a lovely time together and he really enjoyed their friendship. He knew Meghan before she joined the royal ranks, noting she had an extraordinary instinct for fashion and image.

The TV presenter further noted she was always meticulously put-together, incredibly warm, and had a natural understanding of the power of presentation. She knew that how you look communicates something to the world before you have said a word, and she was thoughtful and deliberate about that. Ede mentioned her taste was always impeccable, praising her real eye for quality and proportion, and said she never looked anything less than perfectly polished.

The Turbulent Transition Away From Royal Duties

Following their departure, Harry and Meghan kept their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, though they are no longer addressed as His or Her Royal Highness. Around the time of their exit, Harry also gave up his military titles.

The couple no longer has an official UK residence, having been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, a Grade-II listed property on the Windsor estate. When they stepped down, King Charles gave them a substantial sum to help establish their new life.

Today, the Sussexes live in California with Archie and their daughter Lilibet, who was born in 2021. Since those early bombshell interviews, Meghan has introduced a lifestyle brand named As Ever. She continues to produce major streaming projects through a Netflix partnership, including the docuseries Harry and Meghan and the lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.

Continuing Archewell Work Amid Ongoing Family Tensions

Alongside these commercial ventures, the couple established the Archewell foundation. Through this non-profit organisation, they aim to support community development, mental health awareness, and social equity initiatives across various platforms. They have maintained this focus on philanthropy while navigating their new roles outside the traditional royal structure.

Despite building this life overseas, the aftermath of their departure continues to generate headlines and familial scrutiny. This ongoing public interest coincides with other royal developments, including recent reports suggesting Prince William was left seething over King Charles requesting a name change for Kate Middleton. It serves as a reminder of the enduring public fascination with the extended family.