Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing renewed concern over possible flooding and mudslides in Montecito as the autumn and winter seasons approach. The Montecito Journal reports that local government plans are in place for a long-term solution to the persistent issue, but residents remain worried about what the changing weather patterns might bring to the area.

In case you missed it, previous mudslides have affected former Montecito resident Ellen DeGeneres, who was previously forced to evacuate her property because of flooding and landslides in the area.

Such natural events have disrupted life in this community before, ensuring that the transition into autumn is a recurring talking point for those who live there. Managing property in this environment involves navigating unpredictable elements. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

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Concerns Over Future Montecito Mansion Mudslide Risks

The property owned by the Duke and Duchess, known formally as the Chateau of Riven Rock, was meticulously built over a four-year period by millionaire businessman Terry Cunningham. Cunningham has admitted that mudslides were not considered when the property was being built. The construction process was an extensive undertaking, yet the focus at the time did not include the specific weather patterns that are currently causing concern among local residents.

Speaking at an interview, he said, 'We sure as hell didn't think about it [the mudslides] when we were building, but certainly it's something I would be thinking about now.' Despite the weather warnings, the estate has seen an increase in its estimated market valuation over time.

Previous reports note that the Duke and Duchess paid $14.65 million (£10.85 million) for the property, while a Zillow estimate cited in the source valued the mansion at approximately $29 million (£21.47 million).

Portugal Property Adds To Couple's International Holdings

In recent years, the couple have also expanded their property holdings with a purchase in Portugal. They are reportedly working on renovations and overhauling the interiors to suit their preferences. This development adds a new European dimension to their portfolio, operating separately from their primary residence in California. It is the kind of stuff that highlights a shifting focus toward international real estate.

Data suggests that this specific European market is currently experiencing an upward trajectory. Knight Frank's Global House Price Index reported in the second quarter of 2025 that Portugal recorded an 18 per cent annual growth, making it one of the fastest-growing European housing markets, according to Knight Frank's report.

The index highlights the region as a notable area for property acquisition, placing the couple's recent purchase right in the middle of a documented economic upswing.

Potential For More Frequent Family Visits Explored

It is no coincidence that Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, with whom he remains close, according to the source, also resides in Portugal. The geographic proximity of this new property to the United Kingdom has naturally sparked conversations among those who closely monitor the royal family's movements.

With a European base located just hours from the UK, royal watchers hope this will mean more trips for Prince Harry and his family to see the royal family. Whether this logistical shift actually translates into scheduled visits is a question that remains unanswered, leaving observers to wait and see what happens next.