Princess Eugenie is reportedly weighing up a permanent move to Portugal just as Prince William is said to have 'effectively banished' her and sister Princess Beatrice from any future working roles in the UK. Questions over who will count as a frontline royal in William's slimmed‑down monarchy are intersecting with the sisters' personal plans and their increasingly complicated position at court.

Beatrice and Eugenie's status has faced sharper scrutiny since their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, were pushed back into the spotlight by the Epstein Files and renewed focus on Andrew's past ties. While neither princess has been accused of wrongdoing, their mother's decision to take them to visit Jeffrey Epstein in New York after his prison release has continued to hang over them.

The pressure increased again with the publication of the first National Audit Office report into royal residences in two decades. The NAO disclosed that King Charles has been directly underwriting heavily discounted palace accommodation for his nieces, even though they are not working royals and their homes are maintained by taxpayers via the Sovereign Grant.

Royal Residences, Public Frustration And William's Future Team

Princess Eugenie has been living in a complimentary three‑bedroom home within the grounds of Kensington Palace, while Princess Beatrice occupies a free apartment in St James's Palace. The buildings themselves are funded by the public, and the revelation of rent‑free arrangements landed poorly at a time of tight household budgets.

Former Home Office minister Norman Baker called it 'outrageous to subsidise luxury accommodation' in this way and claimed the public was 'being taken for a ride'. His intervention reflected the irritation of many who see two non‑working royals enjoying prime London homes underwritten by the state.

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Inside the family, the picture is more complicated. King Charles is described as deeply fond of his nieces and instinctively protective, with royal sources repeatedly stressing that Beatrice and Eugenie 'have done nothing wrong'. When they visited Epstein in July 2009, they were barely out of their teens, with Beatrice 20 and Eugenie 19 at the time.

Prince William, though, has a more pragmatic calculation to make. As heir, he is already sketching out the roster of working royals he wants for the next generation. According to reports, Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, are expected to remain in the fold, as is Princess Anne. Zara and Mike Tindall may be brought in for occasional engagements, particularly around sport and equestrian events where they already have strong profiles.

That leaves the York sisters in an awkward limbo: visible enough to command headlines, not visible enough, in William's view, to justify full‑time roles.

Portugal 'Dream' As Princess Eugenie Reassesses Her UK Role

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice did attend their cousin Peter Phillips's wedding to Harriet Sperling last weekend, a rare public moment for the wider family. Their parents were widely understood to be unwelcome, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also absent, reportedly over Harry's ongoing security concerns in the UK.

Even so, Beatrice and Eugenie arrived with their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, and faced cameras that were always going to seek them out. Onlookers noted apparently cordial greetings with Prince William and with Mike and Zara Tindall, but the pleasantries have not silenced the bigger question about what, exactly, their future looks like.

Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice arrive for the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling pic.twitter.com/yITgrEgiRR — Jerseydeanne (@jerseydeanne) June 6, 2026

Against that backdrop, reports that William has 'already effectively banished' Beatrice and Eugenie from his long‑term team of working royals have carried particular weight. Nothing is confirmed yet, so any briefings should be treated with caution, but the claims fit the broader picture of a monarchy trying to tighten both its belt and its brand.

For Eugenie, at least, the answer may lie far from London. She and Jack have for some time split their lives between their home in Comporta, Portugal, and Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, where they have lived since 2018. As their family grows, the three‑bedroom cottage is already being cast as potentially too small for a household that could soon number five.

Crucially, she has not hidden how much she prefers life on the Iberian peninsula. Speaking on Jessie and Lennie Ware's Table Manners podcast, Eugenie described Portugal as her 'dream' set‑up, explaining: 'I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares.'

In an interview with HELLO! she offered a further picture of domestic life there with sons August and Ernest, saying they 'love swimming' and that while 'the sea in Portugal's a little bit rougher', August is 'a fish' who 'literally loves it'. She added that they have 'whales and dolphins all across the walls' at home, suggesting a young family that already sees Portugal as its emotional base.

Set that against Westminster concern over subsidised palace flats and an heir to the throne keen to streamline the Firm, and the outlines of Eugenie's decision become clearer. Remaining overseas full‑time would remove William's dilemma about whether to bring his cousins into a leaner working line‑up. It would also echo the path taken by her mother, who has built much of her post‑royal life abroad and on the fringes.

For Beatrice, who does not have the same obvious overseas option, the choices appear narrower. For Eugenie, the possibility of queuing at the supermarket unnoticed and raising her children somewhere that feels less intense than London may prove hard to pass up.