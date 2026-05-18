A fresh claim in the ongoing Nancy Guthrie case has emerged alleging that Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, have not been seen at their residence for more than seven days. However, authorities have not verified the assertion.

The remark comes from self-described investigative commentator Jonathan Lee Riches, who posts online under the name JLR, and has renewed attention on the daughter and son-in-law of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has explicitly cleared the entire Guthrie family, including all siblings and spouses, as possible suspects in the apparent kidnapping.

New Claim Around Annie Guthrie Tommaso Cioni Sparks Fresh Interest

Riches took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to assert that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni had 'totally left their home' and 'haven't been there in over a week'. He cited an unnamed neighbour who allegedly said the couple and their vehicle had not been spotted at their Tucson, Arizona property since the previous week.

'The Sheriff cleared Annie & Tommaso, so they are free to go. They totally left their home. Haven't been there in over a week. Car gone. Same home authorities treated like a crime scene. Where is Nancy Guthrie?' Riches wrote.

No official evidence has been presented publicly that connects Annie Guthrie or Tommaso Cioni to any misconduct, and no arrests have been made in relation to the case. Law enforcement authorities have not confirmed the claim.

Investigation into the Nancy Guthrie disappearance continues more than 100 days after she was last seen. The property where the claim centres was previously treated as a crime scene by investigators, according to Riches' social media posts.

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Remains an Active FBI Investigation

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on 31 January 2026 at 9:48 pm when family members dropped her off after dinner at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue in Tucson. Authorities believe she was abducted from her residence against her will and is without her necessary medication.

Blood drops matching Nancy's were found on the porch of her home, according to photos taken at the scene. The FBI has increased its reward for information leading to Nancy's recovery and/or the arrest and conviction of those involved to $100,000 (£74,060).

The family of Nancy Guthrie is offering up to $1 million for information leading to her recovery.

Nancy Guthrie's family offers $1 million to anyone with information that leads to the missing 84-year-old's recovery. https://t.co/iitIkbboUa — CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2026

Ransom Notes and Family Statements

In her interview with Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, the Today show co-host and Nancy's daughter, revealed that the first two ransom notes the family received might have originated from the actual abductors. She suspects subsequent notes demanding Bitcoin sent to media outlets were likely authored by imitators.

'The initial two ransom notes the family received might have originated from the actual kidnappers,' Savannah Guthrie disclosed on 26 March. Authorities have yet to verify the legitimacy of any ransom messages and have not identified any suspects.

Read more Is There A New Suspect In Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance? Police Presence Explained Is There A New Suspect In Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance? Police Presence Explained

Sergeant Aaron Cross of the Pima County Sheriff's Office earlier stated that investigators heard from the family initially that Nancy 'walked away', though Cross later acknowledged this was a mistake and clarified the family meant Nancy 'might have been taken to a hospital voluntarily'. Savannah Guthrie explained her sister Annie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni had been adamant from the beginning that 'this isn't the typical case where someone wanders off. She can't wander off'.

The Nancy Guthrie case has generated extensive online speculation while law enforcement maintains no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information regarding Nancy's location or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Nancy Guthrie missing investigation remains active as the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case enters its fourth month without resolution.