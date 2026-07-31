Rapper Ray J has reignited one of Hollywood's longest-running controversies after making a series of explosive allegations about Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape during an interview on The Jason Lee Show.

The singer and television personality claimed Kris Jenner played a central role in handling the recordings and alleged that she later encouraged him and Kim Kardashian to film a second, more explicit tape after the original became public.

His latest comments have quickly drawn widespread attention, reviving debate over a scandal that helped shape modern celebrity culture.

Ray J Claims on the Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

Speaking on The Jason Lee Show, Ray J disputed the long-held belief that he controlled the Kim Kardashian sex tape or played a role in its release. Instead, he claimed he never kept the recordings after they were made.

According to Ray J, once filming had ended, the tapes were placed in a shoebox and sent directly to Kris Jenner. He said he never had possession of them and questioned why Kim Kardashian's mother allegedly handled the recordings.

'I've never touched [the sex tape]. Once they were done, shoe box, to mom,' Ray J said during the interview.

He also expressed confusion over the alleged arrangement, asking why a parent would want to receive the recordings.

The claim differs sharply from the public narrative that has surrounded the tape for nearly two decades and has fuelled fresh online discussion about what happened behind the scenes.

Ray J Alleges Kris Jenner Orchestrated Sex Tape Leak

Ray J went further by alleging that Kris Jenner was the 'mastermind' behind the release of the Kim Kardashian sex tape.

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During the interview, he claimed the Kardashian family matriarch orchestrated the events surrounding the tape's public release. However, he did not present documentary evidence to support the allegation during the conversation.

The comments have generated significant attention across social media, where users have revisited previous interviews and discussions surrounding the controversy.

Ray J's latest allegations add another chapter to his long-running public dispute over the events that led to the tape becoming public. His remarks represent his account of what happened and have not been independently verified.

Ray J Says Kris Jenner Wanted a 'Nastier' Second Tape

Among the most striking claims made during the interview was Ray J's allegation that Kris Jenner asked him and Kim Kardashian to film another recording after the original tape leaked.

According to Ray J, the request was for a second tape that would be 'nastier' than the first.

He claimed that he agreed to film another recording, but later became uncomfortable with how explicit it was.

'I'm doing real dirty stuff to [Kim]. It's like a real porno. I didn't like it. It was very graphic,' Ray J said.

His comments have become one of the most discussed moments from the interview, with clips circulating widely online.

Reigniting Long-Running Kardashian Controversy

Ray J's appearance on The Jason Lee Show has renewed public interest in one of the entertainment industry's most talked-about stories. The interview has prompted widespread discussion across social media platforms as viewers react to his latest allegations involving Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

At the time of writing, neither Kim Kardashian nor Kris Jenner had publicly responded to Ray J's latest claims made during the interview.

While the allegations remain unverified, the interview has once again placed the Kim Kardashian sex tape at the centre of public conversation, with renewed scrutiny over a controversy that continues to attract significant attention years after it first emerged.