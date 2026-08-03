Nearly two decades after Kim Kardashian's sex tape first made headlines, the controversy has resurfaced following renewed claims by Ray J that Kris Jenner played a central role in its release.

His allegations have spread widely across social media, prompting fresh debate over whether the Kardashian family deliberately orchestrated the tape's publication.

While some aspects of the story are well documented through legal records and contemporaneous reporting, many of the most sensational claims remain unverified.

Here's what is known, what Ray J has alleged and what has not been proven.

What Is Proven About Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape?

The existence and commercial release of Kim Kardashian's sex tape are matters of public record.

The intimate video, filmed by Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Ray J in the early 2000s, was released in 2007 by adult entertainment company Vivid Entertainment under the title Kim Kardashian, Superstar.

Before the tape's release, Kardashian filed a lawsuit against Vivid Entertainment seeking to prevent its distribution.

The legal dispute was later resolved through a confidential settlement, allowing the company to distribute the video. Neither Kardashian nor Vivid publicly disclosed the settlement's full terms.

The tape's release came shortly before the premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in October 2007, a timeline that has fuelled years of speculation.

However, there is no verified evidence that the release was deliberately timed as part of a co-ordinated publicity strategy.

What Ray J Claims Happened Behind the Scenes

Ray J has repeatedly challenged the long-standing public narrative surrounding Kim Kardashian's sex tape. In recent interviews and social media posts, he alleged that Kris Jenner was the person who arranged the commercial release of the video.

Read more Ray J Breaks Silence on Kim Kardashian Sex Tape, Says Kris Jenner Was the 'Mastermind' and Asked for 'Nastier' Second Tape Ray J Breaks Silence on Kim Kardashian Sex Tape, Says Kris Jenner Was the 'Mastermind' and Asked for 'Nastier' Second Tape

He has gone further by claiming that Jenner 'sells' the tapes and describing her as the 'mastermind' behind the deal.

According to Ray J, Jenner wanted a 'nastier' version before the tape ultimately released by Vivid Entertainment was selected. He has alleged that she viewed the footage and approved the version that would be distributed.

Ray J has maintained that the Kardashian family was aware of the agreement from the outset, contradicting the public narrative that the tape was released without Kardashian's involvement.

However, Ray J has not publicly produced documentary evidence proving that Kris Jenner negotiated the distribution agreement, selected the final version or personally profited from the tape's release.

Jenner and Kim Kardashian have consistently denied the allegations.

The 'Kris Sells the Tapes' Rumour Explained

Over the years, online discussions have fuelled a persistent rumour that 'Kris sells the tapes,' with the phrase frequently appearing in Reddit threads and social media posts whenever the Kardashian family's 2007 sex tape controversy resurfaces.

The claim has gained renewed attention following Ray J's latest allegations, with some users suggesting his comments validate the long-running speculation.

'This conspiracy has been confirmed true. Kris Jenner sold sex tapes of her daughter for money,' one Reddit user wrote.

However, there is no publicly available evidence that Kris Jenner sold the tape or personally brokered its release.

While Ray J has alleged that Jenner played a behind-the-scenes role and described her as the 'mastermind' of the deal, he has not produced documentary evidence proving she negotiated with Vivid Entertainment or profited from the video's release.

Has Kris Jenner Ever Responded?

Kris Jenner has consistently denied claims that she leaked or sold her daughter's sex tape.

During a 2022 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jenner took part in a lie detector segment in which she denied being behind the tape's release or profiting from it.

The examiner stated that her answers appeared truthful.

While the segment attracted widespread attention, it was produced as part of an entertainment programme rather than an independent investigation.

Neither Jenner nor Kim Kardashian has publicly accepted Ray J's version of events or acknowledged the allegations he continues to make.