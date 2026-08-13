Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular has publicly made a move on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after reports that the US congresswoman had split from longtime fiancé Riley Roberts. The 20-year-old influencer, whose real name is Braden Peters, posted 'I can fix her' on social media on Wednesday, turning reports about AOC's relationship into an unlikely viral exchange.

The post came after reports about Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts' relationship resurfaced this week. The pair had been together for more than a decade after meeting as teenagers at Boston University, with Roberts proposing during a trip to Puerto Rico in 2022. However, reports say the relationship may have ended around two years ago.

Clavicular Made His Feelings About AOC Public

Clavicular did not stop with his brief social media post. According to the source report, he later addressed Ocasio-Cortez during a livestream, saying he would marry her while also mocking her former fiancé.

I can fix her https://t.co/UdGSqhplXk — Clavicular (@Clavicular0) August 11, 2026

The attention is particularly notable because the two have already crossed paths publicly over looksmaxxing, the online movement centred on improving physical appearance.

Ocasio-Cortez discussed the trend last month and raised concerns about young men becoming overly focused on their looks and developing unhealthy ideas about self-worth. Her comments were not simply an attack on Clavicular. She acknowledged that improving appearance and confidence was not inherently problematic, while warning against making physical attractiveness the measure of a person's value.

Clavicular rejected that characterisation.

During a July appearance on Hang Out with Sean Hannity, he described looksmaxxing as 'the most well-rounded form of self-improvement'. He argued that the movement encompasses conventional fitness as well as a greater focus on facial aesthetics.

He also objected to the way the trend is often portrayed online, particularly coverage of extreme practices such as 'bone smashing'. Clavicular said that was only a small part of what he discusses.

There is no indication in the source material that Ocasio-Cortez has responded to his remarks.

AOC And Riley Roberts' Long Relationship Ends

Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts' relationship had been one of the more enduring partnerships associated with a prominent US politician. The pair reportedly met when they were 19 and remained together for years before Roberts proposed in 2022.

Recent speculation about their status intensified after Ocasio-Cortez spoke publicly about freezing her eggs and future family planning without mentioning Roberts. Reports of their separation then circulated this week, prompting a wave of online reaction.

For Clavicular, the moment offered an opportunity. He not only commented 'I can fix her' on the breakup news but also reposted a TMZ post on X announcing the split, making his interest in AOC unmistakably public.

👀 Clavicular shoots his shot at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after split from fiancé. https://t.co/OGFOKBGkzL pic.twitter.com/xJN6LfS0Lv — TMZ (@TMZ) August 12, 2026

Commenters Suggest Ulterior Motives

The response online was hardly unanimous. Some users treated Clavicular's post as a joke and played along with the idea of a potential pairing, with one quipping, 'Nah I called dibs during her rookie term. Back of the line.' Another jokingly asked whether Clavicular planned to become her 'gay best friend', while someone else suggested the roles could be reversed, writing, 'More like she'd fix you. Sorry brodude.'

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Others were considerably less receptive. 'She wouldn't touch you with a 50 foot pole, bud,' one person wrote, while another mocked Clavicular's confidence and suggested he was the one who needed fixing.

The comments also included crude jokes about the pair, as well as personal attacks on Ocasio-Cortez and comments about her appearance.

But there was also speculation about what a relationship could mean politically. One commenter imagined Clavicular as a potential 'First Gentleman of USA', while another suggested that if Ocasio-Cortez eventually ran for president, any partner would face scrutiny over his background.

For now, however, the 'First Gentleman' scenario remains firmly under the looksmaxxing influencer's comment section. Clavicular has made his interest public, but there is no indication in the source material that Ocasio-Cortez has reciprocated it.