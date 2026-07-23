Public health officials in Seattle have urged fans of a viral raccoon known as Jimothy not to search for, feed or interact with the animal, warning that despite his internet fame, he remains a wild raccoon that could pose health risks to people and pets.

Jimothy became an internet sensation after security camera footage from Seattle's Ballard neighbourhood spread widely across social media. Believed to have a rare genetic condition known as short spine syndrome, his distinctive hunched gait has inspired artwork, tattoos, fan tributes and even civic celebrations.

As Jimothy's popularity has continued to grow, Public Health Seattle & King County reminded residents and visitors to admire him from a distance, saying wild animals can carry disease and may bite or scratch if cornered or stressed.

Public Health Warnings and Biological Risks

In a social media post linking to official guidance, the agency acknowledged the affection many people have developed for Jimothy but reminded the public that wildlife should always be given space. Officials urged people not to attempt to find, feed or handle the viral raccoon.

Read more New Mexico Officials Warn Residents Of Health Risk After Wild Rat Tests Positive for Plague New Mexico Officials Warn Residents Of Health Risk After Wild Rat Tests Positive for Plague

The agency said raccoons may carry diseases that can spread to people and pets, including raccoon roundworm (Baylisascaris procyonis), leptospirosis and, in some parts of the United States, rabies.

It also warned that bites and scratches from wild raccoons can cause serious injuries.

Raccoon roundworm eggs are shed in animal faeces and can survive in contaminated soil for several years before becoming infectious.

If accidentally swallowed, the parasite's larvae can migrate through the body and cause severe illness affecting the brain, eyes and spinal cord.

Health officials also highlighted leptospirosis, a bacterial infection spread through contaminated urine that can infect both people and animals, particularly dogs.

Although no rabies cases have been identified in raccoons in Washington state, the agency said there remains a small possibility the disease could spread to local raccoon populations in the future.

Residents were also advised to feed pets indoors, secure refuse bins, keep pet doors closed at night and avoid contact with raccoon faeces or areas contaminated by raccoon urine.

Seattle Embraces Jimothy

Despite the public health reminder, Jimothy's popularity has continued to grow.

The University of Washington humorously awarded the raccoon an honorary degree in a social media post, dubbing him 'Dr Jimothy', while local tattoo artists have reported increased demand for Jimothy-themed flash designs.

Seattle City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck has also embraced the phenomenon, announcing plans for an official 'Jimothy Summer' civic gathering featuring a formal proclamation and an open art competition celebrating the viral raccoon.

Rinck described Jimothy as a new addition to Seattle's civic folklore, comparing his rise in popularity to the city's iconic Fremont Troll. She said his story resonated because it showed that physical differences do not diminish someone's ability to be appreciated and celebrated.

Officials Urge Fans To Keep Their Distance

The health advisory comes as Jimothy continues to attract millions of views and widespread discussion across social media, prompting concern that some admirers may try to seek out the raccoon in person.

Public Health Seattle & King County said fans were welcome to enjoy Jimothy through photographs, videos and memes, but stressed that the safest way to support the viral raccoon was to admire him from afar and allow him to remain undisturbed in the wild.