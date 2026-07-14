A day out on Britain's highest mountain ended with a Labrador being carried to safety on a rescue stretcher after suddenly collapsing just short of the summit.

Tokyo had joined her owner on what was meant to be a routine hike up Ben Nevis when she became disorientated, lost her balance and could no longer stand. With the dog unable to walk and no safe way of getting her off the mountain alone, her owner called for help from Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

The cause surprised even experienced rescuers. After Tokyo was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic, vets concluded she had most likely eaten discarded cannabis during the walk. She later made a full recovery, but the incident has prompted renewed warnings about the hidden dangers litter can pose to dogs on popular hiking routes.

What Happened Near the Summit

The emergency unfolded as Tokyo and her owner were descending Ben Nevis after completing most of the climb.

Without warning, the Labrador became increasingly unsteady before collapsing completely. Unable to continue, she was stranded on rough mountain terrain, leaving her owner with little option but to request assistance.

Volunteers from Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team responded with specialist equipment designed to transport injured animals safely across difficult ground. Working together, they carried Tokyo down the mountain on an animal rescue stretcher before transferring her for urgent veterinary treatment.

The rescue team later shared photographs of the operation, saying they were pleased the dog had made a full recovery while reminding visitors to take all rubbish home after walking in the mountains.

Why THC Can Be Dangerous for Dogs

Veterinarians say dogs are far more sensitive to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound in cannabis, than humans. Even relatively small amounts can affect a dog's nervous system and quickly become a medical emergency.

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Symptoms of cannabis poisoning can include loss of coordination, unusual drowsiness, vomiting, excessive drooling, tremors and, in severe cases, seizures or collapse. Because dogs often investigate unfamiliar scents with their mouths, discarded drugs or food contaminated with cannabis can easily be mistaken for something safe to eat.

Veterinary experts advise owners to seek immediate treatment if a pet suddenly becomes disorientated or collapses after consuming an unknown substance, as early intervention can significantly improve the chances of recovery.

The Lesson Rescuers Want Walkers to Remember

Although Tokyo recovered, rescuers hope the incident serves as a reminder that litter left on mountains can pose serious risks to wildlife, livestock and family pets.

The team urged walkers to leave no trace by taking rubbish home and remaining aware that even small items discarded on popular trails can have dangerous consequences. They also praised the volunteers involved in the rescue, whose specialist training and equipment ensured Tokyo was safely brought off the mountain.

For Tokyo, the ordeal ended with a full recovery. For her owner, it transformed what should have been a memorable day in the Scottish Highlands into one they are unlikely to forget. Rescuers hope the story encourages every visitor to Ben Nevis to leave nothing behind except footprints.