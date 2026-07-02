An 11-year-old Canadian boy died from rabies just weeks after waking to find a bat on his face, despite having no visible bite marks or scratches that would have alerted his family to the deadly infection.

The tragic case, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, involved a boy who was staying with his family at a cottage in northern Ontario during the summer of 2024.

According to the medical report, the child woke to find a bat resting across his nose and mouth while he slept. Startled, he brushed the animal away, and his father caught it in a cooking pot before releasing it outdoors.

Because the boy showed no obvious bite marks or scratches and the bat did not appear to be behaving unusually, the family believed there was little cause for concern and did not seek medical treatment or rabies prevention therapy.

The First Symptoms Appeared 19 Days Later

Nearly three weeks after the encounter, the boy's health suddenly began to deteriorate.

His earliest symptoms included tingling and numbness on one side of his face, followed by facial swelling, vomiting and a loss of appetite.

Doctors initially suspected Bell's palsy linked to a herpes infection and prescribed antiviral medication. However, his condition continued to worsen over the following days.

He later developed painful swallowing, slurred speech, fever, weakness affecting one side of his face, confusion and visual hallucinations.

After being admitted to hospital, specialists recognised the earlier bat encounter as a possible source of rabies infection. Laboratory testing later confirmed he had contracted a bat-associated strain of the virus.

Despite intensive treatment in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, his neurological condition rapidly declined. Life support was eventually withdrawn, and he died on the 17th day of his hospital stay.

Why There Were No Visible Bite Marks

Doctors said the case highlights a dangerous misconception that rabies exposure only occurs when a person notices a bite.

Bat teeth are extremely small and sharp, meaning they can puncture the skin without leaving obvious wounds, particularly if someone is asleep during the encounter. Because of that risk, health authorities advise that any direct physical contact with a bat should be treated as a potential rabies exposure, even when there are no visible injuries.

The doctors who documented the case stressed that bats infected with rabies may also appear completely normal, making it impossible to judge the risk based on the animal's behaviour alone.

Rabies Is Preventable, But Only Before Symptoms Begin

Medical experts say rabies post-exposure prophylaxis, which combines the rabies vaccine with human rabies immune globulin, is highly effective when given before symptoms develop.

Once symptoms appear, however, the disease is almost always fatal. Dr Brian Hummel, a paediatric infectious disease specialist involved in the case, said the family chose to share their son's story in the hope of preventing similar tragedies.

'If you get symptomatic rabies infection, it is near universally fatal,' he explained. 'But if you get the prevention before symptoms develop, it is near universally successful.'

What To Do After Contact With a Bat

Health experts urge anyone who wakes to find a bat in their room, has direct contact with one, or believes they may have been bitten or scratched to seek immediate medical attention.

They recommend washing any potential wound thoroughly with soap and water, contacting local public health authorities and seeking urgent assessment for rabies post-exposure treatment.

Although human rabies cases remain rare in Canada, the boy's infection marked Ontario's first locally acquired case since 1967. Worldwide, however, the World Health Organization estimates the disease still kills tens of thousands of people each year, with children accounting for a significant proportion of cases.