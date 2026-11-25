Charlotte Ortiz has appealed to the US president for her release from a Texas detention centre, saying she misses her father and wants to return to school after nearly a month in custody.

A seven-year-old girl detained by US immigration authorities has written to Donald Trump, pleading to be released so she can reunite with her father.

'Mr President Trump, I would like to visit my father and study at my school,' Charlotte Ortiz wrote in Spanish from the Dilley family detention centre in Texas.

Charlotte and her mother, Karen Ortiz, were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Louisiana in late October.

Girl Exceeds 20-Day Immigration Detention Limit

According to The Guardian's Ramon Antonio Vargas, reporting alongside Blake Paterson of Perdido Street News on 25 November 2026, Charlotte had spent 29 days at Dilley.

Charlotte's detention went beyond the 20-day limit established through court proceedings under the Flores Settlement Agreement, which sets standards for the treatment and detention of children in US immigration custody.

The Guardian cited an August analysis by The Texas Tribune, which found that at least 60 children had been held at the facility for 100 days or longer.

Attorney Kristin Etter of the Texas Immigration Law Council, who represents the mother and daughter, called for their release.

'We are calling on every leader at every level of government and in both parties to demand the release of Karen and Charlotte, close Dilley and end family detention for good,' Etter said.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said an immigration judge issued a final removal order against Karen on 14 October after she failed to attend mandatory immigration proceedings.

The family arrived from Venezuela in April 2024 through a humanitarian parole programme introduced under former president Joe Biden, which the Trump administration subsequently terminated.

The spokesperson suggested Karen could secure their release by agreeing 'to self-deport now', but did not explain why Charlotte remained in custody beyond the 20-day limit.

Mother Arrested After Dropping Daughter at School

Charlotte's father, Bruno, 27, told The Guardian and Perdido Street News that the family fled Venezuela because of government corruption, criminal extortion and restrictions on personal freedom.

He and Karen, 25, settled in Gretna, Louisiana, where they worked as Walmart delivery drivers. Charlotte attended William Hart Elementary School.

Bruno said the family had no criminal records and had entered the US seeking asylum. He blamed an error in the hearing notification for Karen's failure to attend her immigration proceedings.

On 26 October, Karen was arrested by ICE agents after dropping Charlotte off at school and stopping at a shop.

In a statement provided to The Guardian by her lawyer, Karen said officers surrounded her vehicle, pulled her out and handcuffed her.

'I thought it was a nightmare,' she recalled, adding that she repeatedly shouted about her daughter and begged to be taken to her school.

Karen alleged that officers told her they would bring Charlotte to her if she signed a document. A family friend subsequently brought the child to her.

The pair were later flown to Texas, arriving at Dilley at approximately 03:00 the following morning. Karen said they had gone around 10 hours without food.

Father Raises Concerns Over Daughter's Health

Bruno told The Guardian that Charlotte had struggled to eat the processed food served at Dilley and had lost considerable weight.

He said she initially lost around seven pounds (3.2kg), with her total weight loss reaching approximately 15 pounds (6.8kg) more recently.

Bruno also alleged that staff discarded cereal Karen had hidden because Charlotte was struggling to eat the available meals.

'That was the most harrowing thing to hear,' he said. 'Over the course of a day, she might eat five spoonfuls of rice.'

Texas pastor Dianne Garcia, who visits Dilley weekly, told The Guardian that children losing weight and refusing food were common concerns.

Citing research from the American Academy of Pediatrics, Garcia warned that detention could seriously harm children's wellbeing.

Officials Face Pressure Over Family Detention

Texas governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has criticised the practice, telling The New York Times she intended to use the state's licensing powers to prevent private prison companies from detaining children.

In a video published on 19 November by children's YouTube personality Ms Rachel, Hinojosa said: 'Such detentions should not be happening. It needs to stop.'

Democratic Congressman Troy Carter of New Orleans also called for changes to the immigration system.

'ICE, as we know it, cannot exist,' Carter told The Guardian, arguing that the agency should be replaced with an organisation offering immigrants a clearer path to citizenship.

Meanwhile, the family is pursuing a review of Karen's immigration case.

Charlotte said she misses her lessons, particularly her art class and teacher. Above all, she wants to hug her father and play with him again.