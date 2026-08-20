Before saying yes to a first date, a growing number of singles are pulling up a very different kind of profile. One in five workers now use LinkedIn to research a potential partner they met on a dating app or in real life, according to a survey of 1,023 US employees by resume platform Zety.

Nearly half of respondents, 48 per cent, said they trust the information on a LinkedIn profile more than what they see on a dating app. Zety's report described the shift plainly, noting the platform has unwittingly become 'a more reliable background check than traditional dating apps'.

The Quiet Background Check Before a First Date

The appeal, according to the survey, comes down to specifics dating apps simply do not offer. Profile photos remain the biggest draw at 57 per cent, but 'About' sections showcasing personality (55 per cent), mutual connections (41 per cent) and career history (35 per cent) all rank as major factors in romantic interest.

Education and current job title followed closely behind. The pattern suggests professional credibility itself has become a form of relationship currency.

That vetting instinct plays out in real conversations, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal. Cornell sophomore Katie Istomin said she checks a prospect's major and club involvement before agreeing to meet them.

'You know where they're going, that they're high-achieving, stuff like that,' Istomin said. She added that LinkedIn's profile-view alerts can complicate quiet vetting, joking, 'LinkedIn's low-key a snitch for that.' One of her sorority sisters reportedly created a burner account specifically to browse profiles undetected.

The Recruitment Message That Became a Relationship

The Journal also documented cases where background-checking happened by proxy. When Rachel Wong received a LinkedIn connection request from Sam Sawchuck, who admitted he had first seen her on Tinder, she showed the message to colleagues at her workplace before responding.

Their vouching for his character helped her decide to accept. 'If it was LinkedIn, so be it,' Wong told the paper. 'I mean, he's been the best connection I've ever made.'

A similar pattern unfolded for Moustafa Madkaur, who initially ignored a recruitment message from Amal Hagisufi. After later matching with her on the dating app Plenty of Fish, he returned to her LinkedIn profile to check her out properly, describing her there as 'career focused, looking to grow as a person'.

LinkedIn's Warning: 'This Isn't What We're For

None of this is sanctioned by the company itself. LinkedIn's Professional Community Policies explicitly state that users must 'not use LinkedIn to pursue romantic connections, ask for romantic dates, or provide sexual commentary on someone's appearance or perceived attractiveness'.

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A LinkedIn spokesperson said: 'Our focus is on making sure that people are safe from unwanted romantic advances.' Zety's data reflects that tension. While 26 per cent of respondents said dating on the platform is fair game, 74 per cent said romantic advances cross a professional line, and 19 per cent said they would report or block a romantic message outright.

The trend blurs a boundary LinkedIn has spent years trying to enforce, turning a platform built for job titles and endorsements into an informal vetting tool for personal relationships. The shift raises real questions about how professional data, posted for career purposes, ends up being repurposed to judge someone's dating potential. And it leaves users to navigate the gap between policy and practice alone.