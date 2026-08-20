BBC Radio 2 presenter Trevor Nelson has revealed he underwent 'very serious' surgery after doctors discovered a brain tumour, finally explaining why he suddenly disappeared from the airwaves earlier this summer.

The veteran broadcaster, who is 62, had stayed largely silent about the reason for his break after telling listeners in June that he needed time away from work because of health concerns. His latest update confirms that he was dealing with a significant medical condition and required an operation.

Nelson said the surgery went 'incredibly well' and that he has spent the past month recovering at home and receiving post-operative treatment.

Trevor Nelson Reveals What Happened

In a video message shared on social media, Nelson explained that the diagnosis came unexpectedly while he was continuing with his normal life. He said he had been 'minding my own business' when doctors discovered the brain tumour, describing the news as a shock that turned his world upside down.

Nelson had previously asked the public not to speculate about his health after announcing that he would be taking time away from his Radio 2 duties. At the time, he said he had undergone follow-up tests after a routine check-up and was concentrating on getting better.

The broadcaster has now confirmed that those investigations eventually led to the discovery of the tumour and a decision to undergo surgery.

Inside the Broadcaster's Major Operation and Recovery

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Nelson said he was presented with treatment options before undergoing the operation several weeks later.

Although he has chosen not to reveal detailed information about the tumour or the exact nature of his treatment, he confirmed that the surgery was successful.

He has subsequently spent around a month recuperating, resting and undergoing post-operative treatment.

The broadcaster said he could eventually discuss the experience in greater detail, suggesting he may 'deep-dive' into the story at a later date. For now, his message has focused largely on reassuring listeners that he is recovering well.

'I Feel Almost Back to Myself'

Despite the seriousness of his illness, Nelson struck an optimistic tone when discussing his recovery. He told fans that he feels 'great' and 'energised', adding that he feels almost back to himself. He has already begun returning to some of his normal activities, including playing golf and going to the gym.

However, he has not yet returned to his radio or DJ commitments. Nelson said he is keen to get back behind the microphone when he is ready, after spending the summer away from the broadcasting work that has defined much of his career.

His weekday afternoon programme on Radio 2 has continued in his absence, with cover provided while he concentrates on his recovery.

Decades at the Heart of British Broadcasting

Nelson's absence has attracted attention because of his long-standing role in British broadcasting. He has spent decades championing soul, R&B and Black British music, working across radio and television during a career that has included BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, 1Xtra, Kiss FM and MTV.

Earlier this year, he celebrated 30 years with the BBC and received industry recognition for his contribution to broadcasting. That lengthy relationship with listeners has prompted widespread concern following his sudden disappearance from the airwaves.

Eyeing a Return to Radio This Autumn

Nelson's latest update appears designed to reassure those who have followed his career and wondered about his unexplained absence. While he has not announced a specific date for his return, he made clear that returning to radio is firmly on his mind.

After a summer dominated by a diagnosis, major surgery and a period of recovery, the DJ now appears focused on rebuilding his routine. His message was ultimately one of reassurance: the condition was serious, the operation was significant, but Nelson says he is recovering well and feels ready to return to the microphone when the time is right.