A Southern California earthquake struck off Manhattan Beach on Saturday, 28 November 2026, sending shoppers outside as thick smoke rose from Chevron's refinery in El Segundo. The tremor hit at around 9.30 a.m. local time and was felt across the Los Angeles area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department initially reported a magnitude of 4.7, while the US Geological Survey later gave a preliminary estimate of 5.0. Smaller aftershocks followed the main shock.

No injuries or structural damage were initially reported within the fire department's jurisdiction. El Segundo officials attributed the refinery smoke to safety flaring, rather than announcing a fire.

Something EXPLODED at LAX as the M5.0 offshore earthquake hit... https://t.co/i6VTbTwYXe — Stefan Burns (@StefanBurnsGeo) November 28, 2026

Shoppers Evacuate as Smoke Rises Near Chevron Refinery

Across the road from the Chevron refinery, several dozen shoppers and employees assembled in the car park of a shopping complex. They had been escorted outside after the earthquake. Some appeared visibly shaken, while others raised their mobile phones towards a column of black smoke twisting into the sky.

There was a slightly acrid odour in the air, according to the account from the scene. No structural damage was visible to the buildings at the shopping complex. The smoke was striking, particularly so soon after the ground shook. However, its presence did not, by itself, establish an industrial accident.

El Segundo officials said Chevron was conducting safety flaring. The procedure burns excess gases in a controlled manner during certain refinery operations. Chevron's published explanation describes flares as safety equipment used to relieve pressure and protect refinery systems. It also identifies earthquakes among events that can interrupt industrial processes.

That general guidance does not establish why this particular flaring occurred. The supplied report contains no confirmation of an explosion or uncontrolled refinery fire on Saturday. The Los Angeles Fire Department meanwhile activated its earthquake response procedures, sending personnel to inspect areas of concern.

Firefighters from all 106 neighbourhood stations were instructed to survey their districts by land, air and sea. Checks included critical infrastructure across the City of Los Angeles. The department urged residents to prepare for aftershocks and inspect their surroundings for potential damage.

Southern California Earthquake Prompts Lucy Jones To Assess Shaking

Seismologist Lucy Jones, a research associate at the California Institute of Technology, described the earthquake as one of the larger recent events in the Los Angeles area. 'It is one of the larger ones we've had in the Los Angeles area in quite a while,' Jones said.

The supplied report compared it with a magnitude 5.1 earthquake near Brea in 2014, within the Los Angeles-Orange County metropolitan area. Another magnitude 5.1 tremor struck southeast of Ojai in 2023, farther away.

Jones said major damage was highly unlikely because the intensity of shaking nearest the epicentre was not high enough to cause it. That did not make the experience comfortable. She said the shaking was still strong enough to frighten people close to the epicentre.

According to the US Geological Survey assessment cited in the report, areas closest to the earthquake experienced moderate shaking. In El Segundo, a ceramic cup and a photo frame were among objects reportedly knocked from a bookcase. Objects also fell in Gardena.