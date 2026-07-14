The image of a US Supreme Court justice wearing a bulletproof vest and explaining to her 12-year-old son why it was necessary has become one of the clearest signs yet that threats against America's judiciary are no longer theoretical. During a rare appearance before Congress, Justice Amy Coney Barrett revealed that her family has endured a swatting attack, anonymous intimidation and heightened security measures, exposing what many legal experts believe are growing weaknesses in the protection afforded to the nation's highest judges.

The hearing quickly attracted widespread attention because it transformed what is usually a dry budget discussion into a deeply personal account of how political polarisation is affecting the judiciary.

A Rare Hearing Tied to a Security Budget Request

Barrett's testimony, delivered alongside Justice Elena Kagan on 14 July, came as the Supreme Court sought a roughly $20 million increase to its annual budget, bringing the total request to approximately $228 million, with millions earmarked specifically for expanding security. The request follows years of escalating threats against federal judges, including the attempted assassination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022, repeated protests outside justices' homes and an increasing number of online and real-world harassment campaigns.

Rather than focusing solely on funding, Barrett's remarks reignited debate over whether America's judicial system has kept pace with a rapidly evolving security landscape in which online abuse can quickly become real-world danger.

Amy Coney Barrett's Testimony Revealed How Personal the Threats Have Become

Speaking before congressional appropriators, Barrett described incidents that went far beyond hostile emails or online criticism. She disclosed that in May 2026, she became the target of a swatting attack, in which someone falsely reported an emergency at her Virginia home to trigger an armed police response.

Swatting has increasingly become a tactic used against politicians, journalists and public officials because it can create life-threatening situations for victims and responding officers alike. Barrett said the incident was only one example of the growing dangers faced by Supreme Court justices and their families.

She also recalled being required to wear a bulletproof vest during a period of heightened threats following the leak of the Supreme Court's draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade. Barrett told lawmakers that one of the hardest moments was explaining the protective equipment to her 12-year-old son, saying she never expected public service would require conversations like that with her children.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett on how threats have affected her family: "Maybe I lack imagination, but I didn't expect that performing this service was going to put me in the position of explaining to my children what a bulletproof vest was and why I had to wear one." pic.twitter.com/jEbrHwy6c0 — CSPAN (@cspan) July 14, 2026

Why the Security Breach Raises Wider Concerns for the US Judiciary

Although Barrett's experience dominated headlines, lawmakers and court officials stressed that the issue extends well beyond one justice.

Barrett told lawmakers that threats against federal judges had jumped 38% in 2026 after already increasing significantly the previous year. The court is seeking additional funding to recruit more security personnel, strengthen residential protection and improve cybersecurity capabilities.

The judiciary has argued that the changing threat environment demands a broader security strategy. Current proposals include adding more protective agents assigned to each justice and creating an off-site residential security facility capable of responding rapidly to emergencies.

Those concerns reflect a wider pattern across the federal judiciary. The US Marshals Service recorded a 57 per cent increase in significant security incidents in fiscal 2025, with threats on track to rise again in fiscal 2026, involving intimidation, doxxing or threats of violence.

A Problem Years in the Making

Security concerns surrounding Supreme Court justices have steadily intensified over the past several years.

In 2022, police arrested an armed man outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home after he allegedly travelled there intending to kill the justice following the leak of the draft abortion ruling. Since then, demonstrations outside justices' homes, online harassment campaigns and politically charged threats have become increasingly common.

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Barrett also revealed that some justices have received anonymous deliveries referencing Daniel Anderl, the son of federal Judge Esther Salas, who was murdered in 2020 by a disgruntled attorney posing as a delivery driver. The references were designed to intimidate members of the court by reminding them of one of the judiciary's darkest tragedies.

Chief Justice John Roberts has repeatedly warned that attacks on judges threaten judicial independence by attempting to influence legal decisions through fear rather than law.

Some Democratic lawmakers, including Rep Rosa DeLauro, have previously pushed for greater transparency on security spending before approving further increases, adding a layer of political negotiation to the funding request now before Congress.