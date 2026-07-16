An elderly Baltimore man was kicked and stomped by a group of six teenagers outside a convenience store in the early hours of Tuesday, July 7.

Baltimore Police released CCTV footage showing the 74-year-old victim being knocked to the ground and repeatedly struck outside a 7-Eleven on Liberty Heights Avenue.

Investigators confirmed the unprovoked attack occurred at approximately 3.45am while the commercial premises were closed for the night.

According to the official police statement, the suspects were armed with highly unusual weaponry, with one individual displaying both an assault-style rifle and a sword during the beating.

Local authorities circulated the security footage after brief, sped-up clips of the assault began spreading rapidly across social media platforms.The online recordings sparked public concern regarding violent street crime, prompting investigators to clarify the exact details of the altercation and appeal directly for community assistance.

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Brutal Assault Of Elderly Baltimore Man Captured On Store CCTV

The surveillance video provides a clear record of the sudden escalation.

The footage shows the pensioner standing alone near the front entrance of the locked shop. Two young males suddenly run toward him, with at least one brandishing what appears to be a large firearm.

Within moments, four additional youths run across the tarmac to join the confrontation.

The group initially shoves the elderly man and throws unidentified objects at his head and torso. The physical violence intensifies as they force him backwards onto the pavement.

As the victim struggles to get back to his feet, the teenagers are seen repeatedly hitting and kicking him. Several members of the group take turns striking the defenceless man while others watch the incident unfold in the empty car park.

Despite the severity of the assault captured on the security cameras, the physical toll was limited. Baltimore Police confirmed the victim received medical treatment for minor injuries following the attack.

This official medical assessment differs from initial social media posts, which had suggested the man sustained severe injuries.

🚨#BREAKING: HORRIFYING VIDEO FOOTAGE OUT OF BALTIMORE SHOWS 6 BLACK "TEENS" BEATING THE LIVING HELL OUT OF AN ELDERLY 74-YEAR-OLD WHITE MAN.



POLICE SAY THE "TEENS" HAD AN ASSAULT WEAPON AND SWORD AND RUTHLESSLY BEAT THE ELDERLY MAN, STOMPING ON HIM OVER AND OVER. pic.twitter.com/BoxnqAGHcR — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 16, 2026

Detectives Review CCTV Footage As Hunt For Six Teens Continues

The convenience store, located a short distance from the popular Mondawmin Mall, was closed at the time of the incident.

A store employee confirmed to local news outlets that the store was shut, leaving the premises empty when the violence broke out. By the time emergency responders arrived at the scene, the six assailants had already fled the area.

No arrests have been made and the suspects remain at large in the city. Citywide Robbery detectives have taken over the investigation and are appealing to the public for assistance.

Officers are currently relying on the clarity of the initial footage to identify the attackers, hoping someone in the local community will recognise their clothing or their distinct choice of weaponry.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the identities or current whereabouts of the six youths to contact the robbery unit immediately to assist the ongoing investigation.

The footage remains public, the minor injuries are documented, and police are currently awaiting tips from the public to help identify the suspects.