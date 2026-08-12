Andrew and Tristan Tate have complained about conditions inside a Miami federal jail, with the brothers claiming dirty water, screaming inmates, and limited time outside their cells have made their detention difficult.

The duo, who were arrested in Miami on 18 July following a British extradition request, are being held at Federal Detention Centre Miami while they challenge their extradition.

The complaints have emerged as the brothers prepare to ask a federal judge in Miami to release them on bail. Their lawyers have described their confinement as harsh, while US prosecutors and the Bureau of Prisons have disputed key aspects of their account and maintained that the brothers are being held under reasonable conditions.

Andrew and Tristan Tate Describe Conditions Behind Bars

Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, are being held separately from the general prison population in the facility's Special Housing Unit. Prosecutors said in a court filing on 10 August that the arrangement was being used for the brothers' own safety. The conditions have nevertheless become a point of dispute.

Andrew Tate has posted on X during his detention alleging that the water available to him was unclean and had made him ill. In another post, he complained that inmates in neighbouring cells screamed through the night, including making death threats, leaving him unable to sleep.

I am in Special Housing Unit (SHU).



My water faucet is broken.



I am not allowed bottles of water in SHU.



I have nothing clean to drink.



My only water comes from the shower, warm and from a brown and filthy faucet.



It has given me persistent stomach problems.



The water I am… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) July 26, 2026

He also claimed that he was denied a daily hour of exercise. The brothers' lawyers have separately alleged that their beds are shorter than they are tall and that the cells do not have pillows. They said the pair were kept inside their cells for 11 of their first 15 days at the facility.

US prosecutors have challenged that description. They said the brothers have adequate sleeping arrangements, food and water, and can request additional supplies when needed. They also said the men have been allowed out of their cells for hours on an 'almost daily' basis for recreation and meetings with their lawyers. That directly conflicts with the brothers' account of their confinement.

The Bureau of Prisons has also rejected the suggestion that the jail's drinking water is unsafe. A spokesperson said an annual test showed that the facility's water was drinkable.

Andrew Tate had described the water differently in a 26 July post, claiming he was suffering stomach problems after drinking warm water from what he called a 'brown and filthy' shower faucet. There is no independent confirmation in the material provided that the water made him ill.

Tate Brothers Jailed Alongside Illegal Immigrants

The high-rise federal facility near downtown Miami houses people awaiting federal proceedings and also holds hundreds of immigrants involved in deportation cases. According to the Bureau of Prisons, the jail had a total population of 1,430 inmates, including more than 450 immigrants awaiting deportation proceedings.

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A water pressure problem affected the facility on 1 July, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Officials said it was resolved the following day and that inmates were supplied with bottled water, with additional bottles available on request.

There have also been problems with the building's air conditioning. The Bureau of Prisons said one chiller malfunctioned on 6 July but was subsequently repaired.

The heat became a flashpoint several days later when some immigrant detainees resisted orders to return to their cells. According to accounts cited by Reuters, the confrontation escalated and staff deployed pepper spray into the air.

The Bureau of Prisons said the incident remained under investigation and described the detainees involved as 'agitated and confrontational'. It said staff used the spray to secure compliance.

There have been complaints about water damage elsewhere in the building, too. Criminal defence lawyer Paul Petruzzi, who has five clients detained at FDC Miami, said some rooms used for lawyer meetings were unavailable because soaked ceilings had collapsed.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed water damage to two legal visit rooms was being repaired, although it said four rooms remained available.

The Tates' lawyers have asked for the brothers to be transferred elsewhere, but said those requests were denied.

For now, the dispute is heading back to court. The brothers are expected to seek bail as they fight extradition to Britain, where they face rape charges and have denied wrongdoing.