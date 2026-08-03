Universal Pictures has become the first studio of 2026 to smash through £3.16 billion ($4 billion) at the global box office, fuelled by the twin successes of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The milestone, confirmed on Sunday, puts Universal ahead of rival studios for the year on the back of strong international ticket sales.

This is the fifth time in Universal's history, and the first since 2023, that its releases have crossed this threshold. Disney reached £2.37 billion ($3 billion) worldwide by late June, but Universal pulled ahead after a run of strong performers.

Last year, Warner Bros was the first studio to hit £3.16 billion ($4 billion), although Disney ultimately finished with the highest annual total.

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Elevates Universal Box Office

The studio has recorded £1.21 billion ($1.53 billion) in North American cinemas and a further £1.96 billion ($2.48 billion) internationally.

Christopher Nolan's historical epic The Odyssey has provided major momentum during its third weekend on release worldwide.

The film has taken £720 million ($911.4 million) globally, split between £312.4 million ($395.5 million) in North America and £407.5 million ($515.9 million) from international markets.

Premium large-format screenings have contributed significantly to the film's earnings.

Imax venues alone accounted for £53.7 million ($68 million) of The Odyssey's £107.6 million ($136.2 million) global weekend total. According to studio sources, this is the second-highest grossing weekend on record for the large-format exhibitor.

The only weekend to beat it was the £732 million ($927 million) global frame led by Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The current performance of Nolan's film is notable given that it has yet to open in major Asian markets, including China, Japan and South Korea.

Universal becomes the first studio to cross $4B at the global box office in 2026. pic.twitter.com/qjxXwLNmpG — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 2, 2026

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' Cements Universal Cinematic Dominance

Universal holds the distribution rights for two of the three films that have passed the £790 million ($1 billion) mark so far this year. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie dominated earlier in the calendar, taking £339.5 million ($429.8 million) domestically and £459.5 million ($581.7 million) overseas.

The studio's position has been further strengthened by the biographical drama Michael, which also crossed the billion-dollar threshold, supported by an international gross above £508 million ($643 million).

This release slate has kept Universal at the top of the weekend box office in 10 separate frames in 2026. Universal and its speciality arm Focus Features currently account for half of the top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide this year.

Michael is currently second globally, followed by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in third and The Odyssey in fourth. The range of titles has drawn praise from industry observers, highlighting a mix of animation, historical drama and musical biopic.

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Obsession and Minions & Monsters Boost the Lower Top Ten

Rounding out the top ten are psychological thriller Obsession at number nine and animated sequel Minions & Monsters at number ten.

Obsession has become Focus Features and Blumhouse Atomic Monster's highest-grossing cinema release to date, with takings of £375 million ($475 million).

With several major international territories still to open The Odyssey, Universal sees further potential for box office growth as Nolan's latest film reaches additional markets in the autumn.

As the winter holiday period approaches, Universal's upcoming line-up leaves the studio well placed to set a benchmark for global theatrical revenue in 2026.