Chinese actress Shen Yue has issued a public apology following an online controversy involving actor Dylan Wang, sparking speculation over a possible fallout between the former Meteor Garden co-stars after their appearance in The Inn 2026.

Shen Yue issued a public apology addressing the controversy linked to a segment in The Inn 2026. She stated that the interaction was intended to be light-hearted and clarified that there was no intention to exclude or embarrass Dylan Wang. She also explained that references made during the programme involving a group chat were related to production coordination rather than personal exclusion, according to DramaPanda. Dylan Wang later posted that he felt uncomfortable after viewing interpretations of the episode.

What Happened

The controversy originated from a segment in The Inn 2026 where cast members exchanged humorous awards and compliments. Dylan Wang received an award that viewers interpreted as awkward due to the wording and presentation.

During the segment, an award title associated with Dylan Wang was altered during presentation, which changed the phrasing and led to further discussion among viewers of the programme. The segment also included mention of a group chat involving other participants, which became a point of attention after the broadcast.

The discussion developed further after Dylan Wang commented on his discomfort, prompting Shen Yue's public response shortly after.

Friendship Fallout

Speculation over a possible friendship fallout between the actors has circulated following the broadcast, although no official confirmation has been made regarding any breakdown in their relationship.

Commentary circulating in connection with the incident described the situation as a friendship falling out, with reference to Dylan Wang's discomfort and Shen Yue's subsequent apology. The discussion also included detailed interpretations of the award segment and group chat reference, with differing views on intent and presentation during filming.

@silviasunw #dylanwang and #shenyue having a falling out is the last thing I expected 😭 here’s what happened, from an audience perspective: I don’t think it’s Shen Yue’s fault and I also don’t think Dylan was blaming her specifically. But Shen Yue has been targeted by too much hate because of this show. I want to see both of them more in #cdrama , exploring more roles #meteorgarden will forever be a fever dream 😭 This is still #trending in China btw… ♬ original sound - Silvia ☀️

The segment was recorded earlier in the year and later aired as part of the programme's broadcast schedule.

'Meteor Garden' Link

Shen Yue and Dylan Wang first worked together in the 2018 drama Meteor Garden, which brought them international recognition and established their on-screen pairing. Their collaboration on the series contributed to continued public interest in their interactions beyond the original production.

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Fans Reaction

Reactions to Shen Yue's apology have remained mixed. Some viewers praised her for addressing the issue publicly and clarifying misunderstandings, while others questioned how the incident was presented. Neither Shen Yue nor Dylan Wang has confirmed any personal or professional dispute following the controversy.

On TikTok, comments under clips of the programme reflected divided opinions. Some users criticised Dylan Wang, with one writing, 'I never knew he was this immature..'

Others expressed support for Shen Yue, commenting, 'idc im on shen yue's side.' Another widely circulated reaction stated, 'This just proves that they weren't really close friends in the first place. The shippers can move on now.'

Additional comments also highlighted concern over escalating fan involvement in the dispute. One user wrote, 'I feel so bad for both sides rn, Dylan's dad's business is getting so many bad reviews from SY fans. I was fully supportive of shen yue (i still am) but i now realised that the problem isn't SY or DD its us as fans.'