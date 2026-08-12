Donald Trump's decision to order a sweeping overhaul of US childhood vaccine recommendations has been branded a 'real danger' by veteran Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, who also claimed the president's physical and mental decline is becoming impossible to ignore.

Speaking in a new video released on Tuesday, Schmidt argued that Trump's condition and what he called Trump's growing incoherence should worry Americans as he continues to wield influence over public health policy.

Trump signed the executive order after a lengthy press conference on Monday, using the event to promote changes to how childhood vaccines are recommended in the United States.

While detailed provisions of the order have not yet been fully dissected in public, critics say any political interference in the long-established vaccine schedule risks undermining one of the country's most successful public health tools.

The move immediately alarmed medical professionals and long-time observers of Trump's presidency, many of whom have previously raised concerns about his willingness to dispute scientific consensus.

Executive Order on Vaccines Alarms Critics of Donald Trump

Trump has flirted with vaccine scepticism, at times amplifying fringe views about childhood immunisation.

In the video posted by The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump conservative group he co-founded, Schmidt framed the latest order as the logical culmination of that pattern, but now aggravated by what he sees as a visible decline in Trump's capabilities.

'It's a real danger for America's children and their families because nobody knows what's up or down or right or left,' Schmidt said, arguing that sudden top-down changes to vaccine guidance from a polarising political figure could leave parents confused and more vulnerable to misinformation.

Routine childhood vaccinations in the US are typically based on recommendations from independent experts and agencies such as the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, rather than direct presidential intervention.

Schmidt did not stop at policy criticism. He said Trump's appearance and behaviour at the Monday press conference offered fresh evidence that something is 'fundamentally off' with the 78-year-old.

In unusually blunt language, he claimed: 'We can all tell, however, there's something wrong with him. Donald Trump is turning into Jabba the Hutt right before our eyes. He can't sit up, stay awake. He can neither walk upstairs nor downstairs. He's incoherent.'

Those remarks go far beyond the guarded phrasing usually preferred by Washington insiders when they raise questions about a politician's health. Still, Schmidt has long positioned himself as an outspoken critic of Trump and speaks here as an adversary, not a neutral medical expert.

There has been no official medical assessment released in direct response to his latest claims, and nothing in the available material independently confirms the specific descriptions of Trump's physical condition. Until such evidence is made public, those parts of Schmidt's critique should be taken with a grain of salt.

Questions Over Donald Trump's Health Collide With Public Health Stakes

Schmidt's broader warning, however, is less about aesthetic impressions and more about power. 'He's lost, angry, deranged in the middle of the night,' Schmidt said of Trump's recent conduct, suggesting that the president's late-night social media posts and erratic public statements reflect a deeper instability. 'And through it all, he's the most powerful man in the world. And what could go wrong?'

The framing is characteristically dramatic, but it highlights a genuine tension. Trump remains the dominant figure in the Republican Party and a central force in American politics. Any major directive he issues on childhood vaccines, a subject already heavily politicised during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, will reverberate far beyond partisan circles.

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What is not yet clear is how Trump's executive order will be translated into practice. There has been no full technical breakdown of which vaccines, if any, will see their recommended timing or status altered, or how federal agencies will be instructed to interpret the directive. Without those details, public health experts are left piecing together likely implications from Trump's rhetoric and long-standing scepticism of some vaccine guidance.

The uncertainty itself may be the most corrosive element. Childhood immunisation programmes depend on clarity, trust and consistency. When a politician as polarising as Trump intervenes at the level of executive order, that predictability can evaporate overnight, regardless of one's views on his personal fitness for office.

Schmidt's video does not offer policy alternatives, nor does it attempt to unpack the legal mechanics of the order. Instead, it functions as a political and moral alarm, aimed at conservatives who once worked alongside Trump and now fear the consequences of his continued grip on the party. His repeated insistence that 'there's something wrong with him' is as much about judgement as it is about health, but it lands in a context where both are under intense scrutiny.

At this stage, the hard facts are limited. Trump has ordered an overhaul of how the US government handles childhood vaccine recommendations. A prominent former Republican strategist says that order, combined with what he views as Trump's obvious decline, poses a serious risk to American families. Beyond that, the country is still waiting to see what the text of the order will actually do, how health agencies will respond, and whether anyone close to Trump will address, on the record, the increasingly loud questions about the man behind the signature.