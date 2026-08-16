Rumours that Donald Trump may be wearing an adult nappy have resurfaced in the US after a viral video from a recent event appeared to show an unusual, boxy bulge beneath the back of the president's suit jacket as he walked off stage.

The footage has prompted another wave of speculation about Trump's clothing and health, although there is no evidence establishing what caused the shape visible beneath his suit or that the president wears an adult nappy.

For context, this is not the first time the 80-year-old president's tailoring has prompted online scrutiny. Similar claims have circulated on social media around previous public appearances where critics argued that his trousers or jacket appeared unusually bulky.

Trump 'Diaper' Rumours Take Off After Viral Event Clip

The latest round of Trump diaper speculation erupted after a short clip circulated on X showing Trump from behind as he left an event. In the footage, his suit appears to protrude in a rectangular shape around the right side of his backside, prompting users to speculate about what might be underneath the fabric.

X user Brian Krassenstein amplified the footage by posting a close-up of the unusual silhouette. 'What the hell is going on with Trump's rump? Why does it look like there's a box on his right cheek?' he wrote.

What the hell is going on with Trump’s rump?



Why does it look like there’s a box on his right cheek? pic.twitter.com/tQaDCqkq3Z — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 15, 2026

The post quickly divided users. Trump supporters criticised the attention being paid to the president's body, while others argued that the shape was unusual enough to warrant comment.

'Why the hell are you looking at Trump's ass? Quit being weird,' one user responded. Others focused on the appearance itself, with one commenter saying it looked 'abnormal' and another describing it as 'huge and protruding.'

Another joked, 'Why the hell is he wearing bulletproof diapers?' None of those comments establishes what was actually beneath Trump's clothing.

IBTimes UK has not independently authenticated the original footage or established whether it has been altered, cropped or otherwise manipulated.

Memorial Day Photo Kept Trump Diaper 'Rumours' Alive

Similar speculation circulated following Trump's Memorial Day appearance at Arlington National Cemetery earlier this year. On 25 May, Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where he paid tribute to fallen US service members.

Images from the ceremony subsequently became another target for online scrutiny of his appearance. Rather than focusing exclusively on the ceremony, some social-media users examined the fit of Trump's suit, particularly the way the fabric gathered around his waist and trousers, and claimed it showed evidence of a padded undergarment.

Again, photographs alone cannot establish that conclusion. The White House has not publicly confirmed that Trump wears an adult nappy, and there is no publicly available medical evidence establishing that he requires one.

60 Minutes Interview Added Fuel To The Fire

Another burst of speculation followed Trump's 26 April interview with CBS's 60 Minutes, conducted after a gunman attempted to breach the security perimeter at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington.

Trump sat down with CBS News correspondent Norah O'Donnell the following day to discuss the shooting and the Secret Service response. During the interview, some viewers focused instead on the fit of his clothing as he sat opposite O'Donnell.

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Screen grabs subsequently circulated online purporting to show unusual bulk around Trump's waist and hip. Critics again claimed that this amounted to evidence that he was wearing an adult nappy.

It does not. The images show the appearance of Trump's clothing from particular camera angles but cannot establish what, if anything, he was wearing underneath.

Neither CBS nor the White House has publicly offered an explanation for the appearance highlighted by social-media users.

What Could Actually Explain Trump's Suit?

There are several less sensational possibilities for unusual shapes appearing beneath a suit jacket.

Fabric can bunch as someone walks or sits, particularly when a jacket is cut loosely. Clothing, protective equipment, microphones, transmitters or other equipment worn by public figures can also affect the silhouette of a suit. Without clearer footage or confirmation from Trump's team, identifying the object from a viral image alone is impossible.

The rumours also demonstrate how scrutiny of Trump's age and physical condition increasingly spills into speculation based on photographs and video clips.

Trump's critics have turned the alleged nappy into another way of portraying the president as physically diminished, while supporters view the fixation as evidence that his opponents are obsessively scrutinising his body.

Screen grabs subsequently circulated online purporting to show unusual bulk around Trump's waist and hip. Critics again claimed that this amounted to evidence that he was wearing an adult nappy.

It does not. The images show the appearance of Trump's clothing from particular camera angles but cannot establish what, if anything, he was wearing underneath.

Neither CBS nor the White House has publicly offered an explanation for the appearance highlighted by social-media users.

What Could Actually Explain Trump's Suit?

There are several less sensational possibilities for unusual shapes appearing beneath a suit jacket.

Fabric can bunch as someone walks or sits, particularly when a jacket is cut loosely. Clothing, protective equipment, microphones, transmitters or other equipment worn by public figures can also affect the silhouette of a suit. Without clearer footage or confirmation from Trump's team, identifying the object from a viral image alone is impossible.

The rumours also demonstrate how scrutiny of Trump's age and physical condition increasingly spills into speculation based on photographs and video clips.

Trump's critics have turned the alleged nappy into another way of portraying the president as physically diminished, while supporters view the fixation as evidence that his opponents are obsessively scrutinising his body.

Neither interpretation answers the underlying question.

For now, the viral footage shows an unusual shape beneath Trump's suit. Claims that it proves he was wearing an adult nappy remain unsupported speculation.

What Might Actually Be Going On With Trump's Suits?

Public figures have always had their appearance scrutinised, but the Trump diaper rumours underline a shift in how politics and image now collide online. Every crease, bulge or awkward camera angle becomes a meme within minutes, often divorced from any reasonable interpretation.

On the face of it, there are obvious, non‑sensational explanations that have barely had a look‑in. Trump is an older man with a distinctive build, his suits have often appeared ill‑fitting, and security or audio equipment can be bulky. A poorly cut jacket, bunching fabric or a hidden device could plausibly create strange lines on camera. None of that is nearly as shareable as the phrase 'bulletproof diapers', of course.

The Trump diaper rumours also serve a political function. For his opponents, they are a convenient shorthand to portray him as physically weak, vain and secretly vulnerable. For his supporters, the same rumours become proof that his enemies are petty, obsessed and, in their view, unhinged.

In other words, the content of the speculation matters less than the fact of it. The viral video of that boxy bulge slots neatly into a pre‑existing narrative on both sides, which is partly why it travelled so fast.

Until Trump's own team decides to address the chatter head‑on, or a clearer piece of footage emerges, the debate over whether he is wearing a diaper will remain exactly where online culture likes it most, half‑joke, half‑insult, and nowhere near settled.