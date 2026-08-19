Federal agents in Georgia have arrested Pedro Guadarrama Loza, a 38-year-old Mexican national accused of holding 126kg of methamphetamine after a controlled delivery to a Gainesville home.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the arrest on Monday, saying Loza was taken into custody following an operation by ICE's Homeland Security Investigations.

DHS alleges he had been deported from the United States twice before this latest bust. Loza now faces federal charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegal re-entry.

How the ICE Meth Sting Unfolded in Georgia

The Department of Homeland Security's account of the ICE meth operation is stark and stripped of flourish. On 13 August, investigators with HSI Atlanta arranged for a shipment of packages to be delivered to a residence and then monitored the drop.

DHS says agents saw Pedro Guadarrama‑Loza, described in the statement as a 'criminal illegal alien from Mexico', come out to collect the boxes.

When officers moved in, they arrested him and seized what the department says was 126 kilograms of methamphetamine contained in the shipment. There is no mention of a chase or a stand‑off, just the assertion that he was caught in the act of retrieving the parcels.

The drugs themselves are presented as the centrepiece of the ICE meth case. DHS repeatedly cites the same figure, 126 kilograms, and links it directly to Guadarrama‑Loza's alleged conduct.

While the statement does not specify how the meth was packaged beyond calling it methamphetamine, other official material on related seizures has referred to industrial‑style powder used to mask narcotics.

ICE Meth Suspect's Criminal and Immigration Record

Federal officials are at pains to argue that this arrest did not emerge from nowhere. DHS says Guadarrama‑Loza's criminal history includes a prior conviction for felony drug trafficking in Georgia as well as an earlier arrest for driving without a valid driver's licence in the state.

The department offers those details as evidence that he was already on the radar as a convicted trafficker before the ICE meth sting.

The same statement sketches out a long and messy pattern of unlawful entry and removal. According to DHS, Guadarrama‑Loza claims he first entered the United States illegally in 2004 through Texas, near Austin.

A Department of Justice immigration judge issued a final order of removal on 8 May 2008, and records cited by DHS say he was deported on 15 May that year.

He then, by his own reported account, slipped back into the US on an unknown date, again via Texas, this time near Eagle Pass. During that second stretch inside the country, he acquired the felony drug trafficking conviction and ultimately served a prison sentence.

DHS says he was deported for a second time on 22 June 2017 under the Trump administration.

The department now alleges there was a third illegal entry, again at an undisclosed date and location, before the ICE meth arrest in August.

'Criminal Illegal Alien' Rhetoric Around the ICE Meth Case

In the Washington statement, a department spokesperson described Guadarrama‑Loza as 'this criminal illegal alien from Mexico' and laid out the allegations in one breath, saying he 'was arrested with 126 kilograms of methamphetamine, has prior convictions for drug trafficking, and has already been deported from our country TWICE'.

The spokesperson went on to praise 'the hard work of the brave men and women of HSI', adding that 'this drug trafficker is off our streets and will soon be removed from our country'.

The official said Guadarrama‑Loza 'will no longer be able to peddle his poison on American streets and endanger American lives'.

The news came after DHS issued a written statement from Washington setting out its version of events and placing the ICE meth arrest squarely within the agency's broader enforcement agenda.

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The department said Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI, had prepared a controlled delivery to the address, though it did not spell out how long the parcels had been under surveillance.

According to that statement, agents watched as Guadarrama‑Loza took possession of the boxes and then moved swiftly to arrest him. The same document said the methamphetamine was seized at the scene as part of the operation.

As of publication, there is no information in the DHS statement about who sent the drugs originally, who financed them, or whether any other suspects have been detained or even identified.

For a haul of 126 kilograms of meth, which is a mad amount of dangerous product by any standard, the silence on the rest of the supply chain is hard to miss.